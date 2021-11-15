Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 15, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Stroud, Wilson, Ransom, Booker earn Player of the Game honors vs. Purdue

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State’s 59-31 win over Purdue

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Enters Rarefied Air In Ohio State History

- Tony Gerdeman, Buckeye Scoop

Ohio State opens as 19.5-point favorites against Michigan State

- Gene Ross, LGHL

Hoping the best for Chase Young after a scary injury.

The initial fear for Washington DE Chase Young is a torn ACL, source said. The team is awaiting a full battery of tests, but if the diagnosis is confirmed, that would, of course, knock him out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021

Ohio State moves up one spot in Week 12 polls

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Freshman Tracker: Henderson has two TDs, Burke passes big test

- Matt Gutridge, Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud showed just how dominant of a pair they can be in Ohio State’s win over Purdue

- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

Buckeye Leaves: Passing corps earns stickers as offense rolls

- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

B1G Thoughts: Ohio State has a legendary trio and Wisconsin is back!

- Jordan Williams, LGHL

College GameDay will be in Columbus for the Michigan State tilt.

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Meechie Johnson, Ryan Pedon address start of season

- The Columbus Dispatch

The Lady Bucks start the season 2-0 win a win over Norfolk State.

That's game! Rebeka Mikulášiková ties her career high with 19 points to lead all players!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/9ImnHW6JUS — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) November 14, 2021

Ohio State dominates Norfolk State in 86-48 win

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: Buckeyes take home several titles at OIO

- Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State sweeps No. 25 Illinois

- Morgan Harrison, The Lantern

Rifle: Ohio State fires a 4672, places third at West Virginia

- Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

The Lions didn’t lose!! (They didn’t win either, though)