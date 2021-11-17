Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Recapping Purdue, previewing Sparty

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley Justin Golba as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

The guys didn’t get a chance to record a recap following the Purdue game, so with Josh out gallivanting overseas, Justin has graciously stepped up to join Gene in this episode to help break down the beatdown of the Boilermakers and also to preview this week’s Top 10 showdown against Michigan State. In terms of last game, the guys both loved what they saw from the offense and know that the defense is capable of playing much better, but also talk about why they think it struggled. When it comes to the Spartans, there isn’t much faith in the nation’s 130th-ranked passing defense to slow down CJ Stroud and his stable of future first-round wide receivers.

Hangout in the Holy Land is dropping two episodes per week (except last week, when we didn't), with a preview episode breaking down each of Ohio State’s opponents and a postgame reactions episode following the game each weekend. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

