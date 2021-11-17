Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 17, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday (don’t hold us to that), we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

CFP Committee had “a lot of conversation” about Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State holds at No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes jumping ahead of Oregon in CFP rankings is inevitable ($$)

- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Not much has changed in this week’s rankings for the Buckeyes...

Wake Forest jumps into the top 10 while Oklahoma drops to No. 13 in the latest CFP rankings pic.twitter.com/vn4Nkitd8M — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 17, 2021

Michigan-Penn State on ABC was Saturday's most-watched game (5.9 million viewers), followed by Georgia-Tennessee on CBS (5.8M) and Purdue-Ohio State on ABC (4.7M).



ESPN says it was ABC's most-watched November Saturday since 2016. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 16, 2021

Steele Cambers exceeding own expectations as starting Ohio State linebacker

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s ‘scary’ offense has the potential to carry the Buckeyes to titles

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Will Mel Tucker join the exclusive list of former Ohio State football assistants to beat the Buckeyes?

- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney says he opted out of coaches poll after fallout from Ohio State’s spot on 2020 ballot

- Dean Straka, 247Sports

The Big Ten continues to put butts in seats on Saturdays.

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day says Michigan State has a “champion-level roster”

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football to recognize 24 players during Senior Day against Michigan State

- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson Defers To C.J. Stroud In Heisman Trophy Conversation

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

On the Hardwood

Balanced Buckeyes blister Bowling Green 89-58; Sueing being examined

- Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

When did Ohio State’s Justice Sueing suffer his groin injury? Here’s the timeline

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Michigan extends Juwan Howard and promptly loses to Seton Hall.

Final from Crisler as Seton Hall holds off Michigan in a matchup of unbeatens. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/h5hirnunEM — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 17, 2021

Big Ten men’s basketball preview: Wisconsin Badgers

- Justin Golba, LGHL

Women’s Hoops: No. 21/25 Buckeyes host Bowling Green on Wednesday

- Ohio State Athletics

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Women’s Soccer: Walker-Hock signs talented 2022 recruiting class

- Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: Ohio State shutout in game two, split series at No. 6 Minnesota

- Cameron Shaffer, The Lantern

Men’s Swim & Dive: Ohio State hosts annual OSU Fall Invitational

- Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

New Spider-Man trailer? New Spider-Man trailer.