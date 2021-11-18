Bucketheads Podcast: Breaking down Ohio State’s first three games, previewing Xavier

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.

On episode 15 (15!), the Buckethead boys discuss the Buckeyes 3-0 start and the Buckeyes much more convincing win over Bowling Green, preview the Xavier game and give a glimpse into the future and give a quick recruiting update.

Of course and as always, we talk a little St. Johns Red Storm as well and talk about the Gavitt Games, the annual Big Ten and Big East challenge.

