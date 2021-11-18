Buckeyes make the cut for 2023 DB target, set to host a big time 2024 LB prospect this weekend

It’s truly crazy how fast this football season is going. Believe it or not, this weekend marks the last home game for the Buckeyes, and a big one at that. Not originally thought to be this pivotal a game prior to the season, credit to Michigan State for turning things around in a hurry in 2021.

With the Spartans coming to town, it proves to be a top 10 match up for Ohio State, which means everything is on the line once again this Saturday. After getting the offense back on track against Purdue last week, this is another stiff test with the regular season coming to an end. Fortunately, the Buckeyes and their passing game will be up to the task, as they get to challenge the nation’s last place passing defense. That should bode pretty well.

Being the last home contest of the season, it’s also the last chance for the coaching staff to host recruits on campus for a game. While nooners aren’t always the best slot of games for players traveling to Columbus, this weekend will still be another opportunity to host some big names on the recruiting board and welcome back current commits who continue to take it upon themselves to help build these recruiting classes. As usual, Saturday will be a big one both on and off the field for Ohio State.

Top five includes Ohio State

Ohio State is clearly one of the top programs in the country when it comes to recruiting every year. One of the telling signs that further proves that point is when top prospects include the Buckeyes on their short list before announcing a commitment to their favorite school. Whether or not Ohio State receives the player in the end, being in the mix more times than not has given the notion that the Buckeyes stand a better chance than most when it comes to landing elite national recruits.

On Wednesday, that theme of success continued when the Buckeyes once again saw their name make the cut for a top recruit. Four-star Elliot Washington (Venice, FL/Venice) announced via his Twitter account the latest update in his recruitment, with a list of five schools still in the mix. At over 20 offers to his name already, the 2023 prospect narrowing it down to a final five shows he is taking this process pretty seriously and working towards making his mind up for real. Among the five included Alabama, Michigan State, Penn State, Georgia, and Ohio State.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Washington currently checks in as the 18th-best safety in the 2023 class. In addition, he grades out as the 32nd best player in his home state of Florida and the No. 178 player nationally regardless of position per the 247Sports Composite. The Buckeyes have their top guy in the class already thanks to Sonny Styles, but the staff also makes it known that they have multiple types of defensive back positions, whether it be cover safety or the Bullet. Whatever the case, they’re in the mix right now and have a real shot to be the last one standing in the end.

2024 linebacker set to head to Columbus

As previously noted, this being the last home game of the season on Saturday poses the last chance for Ohio State’s staff to play host to recruiting targets for a game day atmosphere. While majority of the attention goes to the current 2022 cycle and in 2023 as well, the Buckeyes seem to not be wasting any time in the future classes too, as they’ll be hosting a top 2024 prospect out of Georgia come Saturday.

Sammy Brown, (Jefferson, GA/Jefferson) a four-star linebacker, will be taking in the sights this weekend in Columbus. A big time visitor for the Buckeyes even this far in advance, Brown is currently ranked as the top linebacker in the country for 2024, and is also considered to be the fifth best player in the country per the early 247Sports grades.

Only a high school sophomore, Brown already stands at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds and possesses the perfect linebacker frame. Nearly double-digit offers to his name this early on from the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and others, this visit could end in the Buckeyes following suit and also offering the top backer in the country. Ohio State has had some success as of late with the linebacker spot, and you can guarantee position coach Al Washington will be in his ear this weekend.

Quick Hits

Current 2022 defensive back commit Jyaire Brown took home a big accolade yesterday when he was announced as Defensive Player of the Year for the Southwest Ohio All-District team. Ranked as the 19th-best corner in the class, the Buckeyes are thrilled to have Brown still locked in as one of their top in-state committed players. For more on Brown, check out our own Shane Bailey’s full breakdown of the Lakota West product.