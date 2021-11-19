Buckeyes make the cut for a top in-state target, while a 2022 QB schedules an official visit

Thursday proved to be another busy day on the recruiting trail for the Ohio State coaching staff. With tomorrow being the last chance to host recruits for a home game day experience, there will be some big time guests in attendance, and some guys that could impact both the current 2022 class as well as the future cycles will be flocking to the sidelines. Regardless, Saturday has shaped up to be a huge contest both on and off the field.

Montgomery includes Buckeyes in top schools list

It was just mentioned in Thursday’s State Secrets how Ohio State continues to find their name on the short list for their top targets in the various recruiting cycles. Whether its a national prospect or an in-state player, the Buckeyes are constantly in the mix and looking to bring in these top tier recruits. In the current 2022 class, the Buckeyes are in the home stretch, but in 2023 and beyond, it looks as if the coaching staff is just starting to hit their stride.

On Thursday, Ohio State made the cut yet again for one of its top targetss in the 2023 class. In-state OT Luke Montgomery (Findlay, OH/Findlay) took to his Twitter account to announce his top six schools as he narrowed down his recruitment. A 6-foot-5, 260-pound athlete, Montgomery currently plays on both the offensive and defensive line for his prep team, but is listed as the sixth-best offensive tackle in the 2023 class. In addition, he’s also the third-best player in Ohio and the No. 59 overall player in the country per the 247Sports Composite.

Easily the top remaining in-state target for the Buckeyes in the 2023 class, Montgomery will be one of the more prioritized recruits regardless of position. With his overall athleticism, basketball background, and ability to play on either side of the ball, he is a can’t miss prospect, as we detailed on this here website earlier in the week.

Making the cut for Montgomery included Penn State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Ohio State. At over 30 offers to his name already, trimming it down to a final six is a big step towards a final decision. The Buckeyes are in a great spot being the in-state and familiar program, but the other schools can’t be taken too lightly either. So far, Ohio State should feel pretty good about where they stand, and will continue to show him why he’s a top priority the rest of the way.

Top 6! Thank you to all the schools that have recruited me! These are the schools I will be focusing on! pic.twitter.com/PsWEpotEzv — Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) November 18, 2021

One last chance at landing a 2022 QB?

To say the 2022 quarterback recruiting situation has been a wild one would be putting mildly. From originally having Quinn Ewers in the fold as the top player in the nation to now having him on the current roster thanks to reclassification, it’s been a lot to take in. The surprising aspect is seeing the staff continuing to pursue a signal caller in this cycle even with several young players on the roster already. A lot can take place before next season, so it looks as if the Buckeyes are taking every measure possible to ensure they’ll have a full position room.

One name that was the first in line after Ewers reclassified was in-state player Drew Allar, who is now the top-ranked QB in the class, but his commitment to Penn State has always been the biggest hurdle for the Buckeyes standing a real chance at flipping him from the Nittany Lions. Although, if James Franklin was to leave Happy Valley after the season, then all bets are off, and certainly Ohio State thanks to Ryan Day would at least have a legitimate shot.

Regardless, the name we are discussing here is Devin Brown. The Utah native is currently committed to USC, but will be making an official visit to Columbus this weekend to see Ohio State and what the Buckeyes have to offer. Becoming more of a realistic option as the days pass, Brown is making the trek to see how he fits in with this 2022 class and to get a better feel for the staff, campus, and the rest of the ins and outs to the program. The last home game of the season, this visit comes at a perfect time, and could be the staff’s last real shot at making their recruiting pitch a quarterback in the cycle.

The fifth-best quarterback in the country, Brown is the top player in Utah and the No. 59 player overall. Landing him would further cement Ryan Day as the true QB guru as far as college football goes, but there’s plenty of work still do.

Quick Hits