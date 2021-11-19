Buck Off Podcast: Matchup against MSU, senior day, and the most valuable Buckeye offensive player

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Buck Off: Ohio State’s matchup against MSU, senior day, and the most valuable Buckeye offensive player

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to get you guys excited for Ohio State’s huge divisional matchup against the No. 7 ranked Michigan State Spartans in Columbus, Ohio.

We begin the show by giving you guys a run down of this exciting Michigan State team led by Kenneth Walker. The Mel Tucker effect has taken over and we talk about his immediate impact on the culture at MSU, his potential future job opportunities, and if he’s laid the blueprint for future coaches taking over power-five programs.

Then we get into Senior Night and give Chris Olave all the love he deserves, and also shoutout to all the seniors for living out your dream.

Moving forward, we get into an in depth conversation about the biggest stories of the week for Ohio State including the award semi-finalists and C.J. Stroud being the betting favorite to win the Heisman. This leads to a conversation about who the most valuable player to the offense is and how special a group the Buckeyes have.

We move into a quick CFP discussion because not much changed. This leads to our final discussion about the series between the Spartans and the Buckeyes, how these two teams match up, and why this game might not be as close as everyone outside of Vegas thinks it will be.

Lastly, we close out the show with an in-depth preview of what the Buckeyes will need to do to beat Michigan State and the keys to a successful game for Ohio State.

