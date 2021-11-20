Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State obliterates Michigan State 56-7 with a near perfect performance

Ohio State destroyed Michigan State in a 56-7 blowout that was never in doubt. The Buckeyes’ offense clicked on all cylinders with an almost perfect game, and the defense shut down Kenneth Walker III in their best game to date.

In this episode of the Land Grant Holy-Land’s instant recap podcast, Jordan and Chris have a conversation about the spectacular offensive performance and what this game means for the Buckeyes moving forwards.

They then discuss some surprising players on the defense that showed up and limited Kenneth Walker III. The defensive line was dominant, and the guys talk about the importance of a productive front four on defense. We continue on discussing Chris Olave and the receivers, and how they were once again the stars of the day. They also talk about Treveyon Henderson’s load management. Is he injured, or is this just precautionary to save him for the stretch run?

After the break, Chris asks Jordan what this win means for the playoff rankings and if this is enough for Ohio State to jump Oregon. They also get into a discussion about C.J. Stroud’s Heisman campaign and how he has become the front-runner. At the end of the show, we break down Chris Olave’s legacy and his impact on the receiver room, as well as celebrating the seniors.

Up next for the Buckeyes: Time to get back into the film room and prepare for a tough TTUN and the hate week that ensues.

