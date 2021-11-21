Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State dominates on Senior Day at the Shoe

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

It appears Ohio State may be good at this whole football thing, folks. The Buckeyes played their most complete game of the season on Saturday as they thoroughly beat up on No. 7 Michigan State 56-7. Mel Tucker’s squad had no chance of slowing down Ryan Day’s trio of future NFL receivers as CJ Stroud carved up the Spartans to the tune of 432 yards and six touchdowns. Gene and Josh are back again to recap an overly impressive performance, plus a quick overview of the College Football Playoff race and how the rest of the year could play out on a national scale.

