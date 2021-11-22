Ohio State dishes out three new offers after destruction of Michigan State

When Ohio State recorded their massive statement victory on Saturday over Michigan State by a final count of 56-7, they did so with a host of recruits roaming the sidelines of Ohio Stadium. Shortly after the win by the Buckeyes, three prospects would ultimately be on the receiving end of an offer from the program. Plus, a former Ohio State pledge has decided on his new home at the next level after decommiting back in August.

Buckeyes dish out three offers

Among the the three prospects that departed Columbus with an offer after watching the Buckeyes put on a clinic against the Spartans was 2023 four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler of Woodward Academy (GA). The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder made it known prior to the visit taking place that Ohio State was his dream school, and that alone should make the Buckeyes a real threat in the recruitment of Hoffler. The Atlanta native is currently slotted as the No. 256th overall player in next year’s class, and is also being pursued by the likes of Auburn, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Utah, and many more.

Ohio State was also busy in regards to the 2024 recruiting class, as they dished out a pair of offers to both four-star linebacker Sammy Brown of Jefferson (GA) and unranked edge defender Ernest Willor of St. Paul’s School (MD).

Brown stands at 6-foot-2, 215-pounds and is highly thought of by 247Sports, as they currently slot the peach state standout as the No. 5 player in his class and the top linebacker overall. The offer from the Buckeyes now gives Brown double-digit offers despite being in the early stages of his recruitment. Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, and more are among the programs that have already offered much like Ohio State did on Saturday.

As for Willor, while he doesn’t have the amount of offers that Brown does, he is still being pursued by a quartet of programs that includes Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and of course Ohio State now. While the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is yet to compile a grade on 247Sports, the programs tracking him seem to indicate that he will be one of the more highly-touted prospects that his class has to offer.

Former OSU pledge headed to Georgia

After backing off of his pledge to the Buckeyes back in August, 2022 five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary of Riverside (FL) has now settled in on his next home. On Sunday, the No. 18 overall prospect announced on Twitter that he was committing to Kirby Smart and Georgia.

It’s no secret that the loss of Singletary was one that was a hit for the Buckeyes recruiting class, but despite seeing the fifth-highest graded cornerback in the country head elsewhere, Ohio State is still set to welcome a few corners to the program in just a few months.

The Buckeyes No. 6 ranked recruiting class features four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks of Little Elm (TX), four-star cornerback Jyaire Brown of Lakota West (OH), four-star athlete/nickel cornerback Kye Stokes of Armwood (FL), and four-star cornerback Ryan Turner of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL). While the quartet of secondary defenders might not be as highly ranked as Singletary, Ohio State should be more than fine in masking the loss of the elite prospect to the Bulldogs.

Quick Hits