I-70 Football Podcast: OSU vs. TTUN with a Big Ten Championship and playoff berth on the line

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

In this episode, Dante and Jordan break down OSU’s dominance over Michigan State. Which unit played better, the offense or the defense? Michigan and Minnesota blow out their opponents, while Wisconsin survives a close game against Nebraska. Everyone who needed to win won, setting up an awesome final week.

We have The Game! Except this time it’s with everything on the line. In the biggest game of Harbaugh’s career, he hoping to get his first win against the Buckeyes with the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff both on the line. Wisconsin is looking to finish their amazing turnaround and make it to Indy after a 1-3 start, while Minnesota looks to play spoiler in their rivalry game. In a game with less stakes but still some importance, Maryland and Rutgers play as 5-6 teams. Winner goes bowling, loser goes home.

In their weekly pit stops, Dante talks about white men failing upwards and how Lions quarterback Tim Boyle is in the league despite having a very mediocre college career. Jordan talks about Jonathon Taylor’s five-touchdown performance and his ascension to a top three running back in the league

