Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 23, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don't have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that's ok, that's what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday (don’t hold us to that), we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Will C.J. Stroud be the first player to win Big Ten Offensive Player and Freshman of the Year?

- Stephen Means, Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud overtakes Alabama’s Bryce Young as Heisman betting favorite ($$)

- Staff, The Athletic

Ohio State names season-high 33 champions from 56-7 win over Michigan State

- Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Michigan-Ohio State rivalry: Top 10 games in Buckeyes-Wolverines series history

- Nick Kosko, Bucknuts

Well, the one in the picture is a good start.

What is the greatest rivalry in all of sports? pic.twitter.com/Kd2Dh6vtrX — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 22, 2021

Can Michigan DC Mike Macdonald change The Game like Ryan Day once did?

- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Player, Freshman of the Week

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Five Buckeyes who boosted their stock in Michigan State beat down ($$)

- Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Snap Counts: 74 different Buckeyes see playing time in blowout win of MSU

- Dan Hope/Matt Gutridge, Eleven Warriors

This could be of interest to Ohio State fans...

Former five-star CB Elias Ricks is entering his name in the transfer portal, a source tells Rivals



The freshman All American was injured and sidelined for the season in October. He accounted for 11 tackles, 2 PBU and an INT@RivalsPortal @adamgorney — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) November 22, 2021

Alabama not a CFP lock, the Pac-12’s misfortune and more

- Staff, ESPN

On the Hardwood

Meechie Johnson called GAME.

Stats that Stuck Out: Ohio State holds on for 79-76 win over Seton Hall in Fort Myers Tip Off

- Matt Tamanini, LGHL

Ohio State’s Eugene Brown in concussion protocol, out for Fort Myers Tip-Off

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

That look when you just hit the game winner for the Buckeyes.

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Women’s Hockey: DeGeorge, Thiele awarded WCHA honors

- Ohio State Athletics

The women’s volleyball team is ranked in the Top 10!

Wrestling: Notre Dame College up next for Buckeyes

- Ohio State Athletics