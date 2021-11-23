LGHL Uncut Podcast: Liddell, Johnson, Holtmann on thrilling Seton Hall win

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode, we hear the postgame press conference interviews from E.J. Liddell, Meechie Johnson Jr., and Chris Holtmann following Ohio State’s last-second 79-76 victory over No. 21 Seton Hall in the first round of the Fort Myers Tip Off. Liddell led the Buckeyes in points with 28 while Johnson hit a dagger three-pointer with just over two seconds remaining on the clock.

Ohio State had an impressive performance on Monday night following their loss to Xavier last week. The Buckeyes played with an extra level of intensity, which Liddell discusses in the press conference. They also turned in an incredible offensive game hitting on 11 of their 22 attempts from three-point range.

Ohio State will next play Florida in the mini-tournament’s championship game on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

