Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 24, 2021

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Watch all of the player and coaches’ press conferences from Tuesday:
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says “We Certinly Don’t Need Extra Motivation” for Michigan, Zach Harrison Says “This Game is as Big as It Can Get”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Will Ohio State football’s Emeka Egbuka play at Michigan, why did Julian Fleming return kicks in his place?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ohio State Climbs to No. 2 in Latest CFP Rankings
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State’s Landslide Win over Michigan State, Alabama’s Close Call Against Arkansas Propels Buckeye sAbove Crimson Tide in CFP Rankings
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State football not the only playoff contender in The Game, as Michigan also has committee’s eye
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Has anyone gotten Brady Quinn’s thoughts on this latest development?
CJ Stroud’s Heisman campaign has been clearly hampered by not having any Bilitnekoff-finalist receivers. Huge advantage for Bryce Young, obviously.— Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) November 23, 2021
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, kicker Noah Ruggles are finalists for national awards
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Kevin Wilson Named Semifinalist for Broyles Award for College Football’s Top Assistant
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
This should make all Buckeye fans very happy!
James Franklin has agreed to a new 10-year contract with Penn State pic.twitter.com/1jrtBc7ea2— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 23, 2021
Harbaugh Previews Matchup with Ohio State
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Column: Examining Ohio State, Michigan’s Rivalry Week traditions
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
The Game: The colorful history of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
This certainly could never come back to bite him in the ass.
Cade McNamara tells @JonJansen77 that he’s not concerned about Ohio State’s defense as much as #Michigan is looking to take advantage of the Buckeyes on that side of the ball. MORE: https://t.co/UXHloUknNN— Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) November 23, 2021
Buckeyes bulletin board again filling up ahead of rivalry showdown
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
Aidan Hutchinson and four more Michigan players for Ohio State football fans to worry about
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Ohio State-Michigan game?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Chris Holtmann Says Ohio State Wanted the Ball in the Hands of “Gutsy” Meechie Johnson for Game-Winning 3-Pointer
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Breaks Big Ten First Half Scoring Record in Bellarmine Win
Ohio State Athletics
Welcome back, Dickie V.
We're so happy you're back, @DickieV ❤️— ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2021
#VStrongBaby pic.twitter.com/oEjtAAOi3U
Growing where he’s rooted: Ohio State’s Ryan Pedon builds Buckeyes, plans for future
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Free-Throw Improvements Against Seton Hall Are Just What the Buckeyes Needed
Casey Smith, The Lantern
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: No. 8 Ohio State Cruises to 51-0 in Over Notre Dame College
Ohio State Athletics
Malik Heinselman Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week after Ranked Win Versus Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona
Andy Vance, Eleven Warriors
And Now for Something Completely Different
It’s finally here!
See how @HaileeSteinfeld brings #KateBishop to life in Marvel Studios’ @HawkeyeOfficial in a special look! Start streaming the first two episodes tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FTPVktRy6F— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 23, 2021
