Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 24, 2021

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini and Gene Ross

Syndication: Unknown Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don't have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that's ok, that's what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Watch all of the player and coaches’ press conferences from Tuesday:

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says “We Certinly Don’t Need Extra Motivation” for Michigan, Zach Harrison Says “This Game is as Big as It Can Get”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Will Ohio State football’s Emeka Egbuka play at Michigan, why did Julian Fleming return kicks in his place?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State Climbs to No. 2 in Latest CFP Rankings
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State’s Landslide Win over Michigan State, Alabama’s Close Call Against Arkansas Propels Buckeye sAbove Crimson Tide in CFP Rankings
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football not the only playoff contender in The Game, as Michigan also has committee’s eye
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Has anyone gotten Brady Quinn’s thoughts on this latest development?

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, kicker Noah Ruggles are finalists for national awards
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Kevin Wilson Named Semifinalist for Broyles Award for College Football’s Top Assistant
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

This should make all Buckeye fans very happy!

Harbaugh Previews Matchup with Ohio State
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Column: Examining Ohio State, Michigan’s Rivalry Week traditions
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Game: The colorful history of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

This certainly could never come back to bite him in the ass.

Buckeyes bulletin board again filling up ahead of rivalry showdown
Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Aidan Hutchinson and four more Michigan players for Ohio State football fans to worry about
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Ohio State-Michigan game?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Chris Holtmann Says Ohio State Wanted the Ball in the Hands of “Gutsy” Meechie Johnson for Game-Winning 3-Pointer
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Breaks Big Ten First Half Scoring Record in Bellarmine Win
Ohio State Athletics

Welcome back, Dickie V.

Growing where he’s rooted: Ohio State’s Ryan Pedon builds Buckeyes, plans for future
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Free-Throw Improvements Against Seton Hall Are Just What the Buckeyes Needed
Casey Smith, The Lantern

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: No. 8 Ohio State Cruises to 51-0 in Over Notre Dame College
Ohio State Athletics

Malik Heinselman Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week after Ranked Win Versus Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona
Andy Vance, Eleven Warriors

And Now for Something Completely Different

It’s finally here!

