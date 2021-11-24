Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 24, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we'll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily "Why is this News?" article.

On the Gridiron

Watch all of the player and coaches’ press conferences from Tuesday:

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Says “We Certinly Don’t Need Extra Motivation” for Michigan, Zach Harrison Says “This Game is as Big as It Can Get”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Will Ohio State football’s Emeka Egbuka play at Michigan, why did Julian Fleming return kicks in his place?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ohio State Climbs to No. 2 in Latest CFP Rankings

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State’s Landslide Win over Michigan State, Alabama’s Close Call Against Arkansas Propels Buckeye sAbove Crimson Tide in CFP Rankings

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State football not the only playoff contender in The Game, as Michigan also has committee’s eye

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Has anyone gotten Brady Quinn’s thoughts on this latest development?

CJ Stroud’s Heisman campaign has been clearly hampered by not having any Bilitnekoff-finalist receivers. Huge advantage for Bryce Young, obviously. — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) November 23, 2021

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, kicker Noah Ruggles are finalists for national awards

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Kevin Wilson Named Semifinalist for Broyles Award for College Football’s Top Assistant

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

This should make all Buckeye fans very happy!

James Franklin has agreed to a new 10-year contract with Penn State pic.twitter.com/1jrtBc7ea2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 23, 2021

Harbaugh Previews Matchup with Ohio State

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Column: Examining Ohio State, Michigan’s Rivalry Week traditions

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

The Game: The colorful history of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

This certainly could never come back to bite him in the ass.

Cade McNamara tells @JonJansen77 that he’s not concerned about Ohio State’s defense as much as #Michigan is looking to take advantage of the Buckeyes on that side of the ball. MORE: https://t.co/UXHloUknNN — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) November 23, 2021

Buckeyes bulletin board again filling up ahead of rivalry showdown

Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Aidan Hutchinson and four more Michigan players for Ohio State football fans to worry about

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

You’re Nuts: What is your favorite Ohio State-Michigan game?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Chris Holtmann Says Ohio State Wanted the Ball in the Hands of “Gutsy” Meechie Johnson for Game-Winning 3-Pointer

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Breaks Big Ten First Half Scoring Record in Bellarmine Win

Ohio State Athletics

Welcome back, Dickie V.

Growing where he’s rooted: Ohio State’s Ryan Pedon builds Buckeyes, plans for future

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Free-Throw Improvements Against Seton Hall Are Just What the Buckeyes Needed

Casey Smith, The Lantern

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: No. 8 Ohio State Cruises to 51-0 in Over Notre Dame College

Ohio State Athletics

Malik Heinselman Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week after Ranked Win Versus Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona

Andy Vance, Eleven Warriors

And Now for Something Completely Different

It’s finally here!