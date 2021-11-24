Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The Game has arrived!

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

It is rivalry week, and this year’s edition of The Game has a ton on the line. Ohio State and Michigan come into this matchup both sitting at 10-1, and the winner will get to play in Indianapolis for a Big Ten title. Gene and Josh are back for their usual preview, but first they touch on the Buckeyes’ receivers being slighted for the Biletnikoff and James Franklin’s extension at Penn State.

They then go in-depth on the matchup, including what both teams have to do on both sides of the ball to emerge victorious. They finish things up with a spirited discussion about Nebraska football and Thanksgiving leftovers.

