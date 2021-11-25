Bucketheads Podcast: Breaking down the Fort Meyers Tip-Off and thinking about Duke

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.

After a busy week of hoops, our local basketball specialists Connor and Justin do their best to run down the Xavier loss and Seton Hall win, while also previewing the Buckeyes’ historic matchup with Duke that looms on the 30th. They also give a brief preview of Florida, but due to the odd timing of this episode, the Florida game will have been finished by the time this is released. It happens.

After that, the guys give a quick St. John’s update following the Johnnies narrow victory over KenPom’s No. 328 team and also discuss their Thanksgiving plans.

