LGHL Uncut Podcast: Chris Holtmann on heartbreaking loss to Florida

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode, we hear the postgame press conference from Chris Holtmann following the buzzer-beating loss for the Ohio State men’s basketball team at the hands of the No. 23 Florida Gators in the championship game of the Fort Myers Tipoff. Despite having a 10-point lead in the second half, UF won on a last-second three 71-68.

Following the game, Holtmann discussed Florida’s physicality, his backcourt rotation, and other lessons learned from the game.

The Buckeyes will take the Thanksgiving holiday off and will be back on the court on Tuesday for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge when they will host Mike Krzyzewski and the No. 5 Duke Blue Devils. The game take place at the Value City Arena in Columbus and will air on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com