Column: I’m thankful for the nicknames I’ve used in articles for Michigan over the years

Look, I am a simple man; it doesn’t take much to entertain me. So today, when we are gathering with family to celebrate the things that bring joy to our lives, I want to give thanks to the thoroughly idiotic things that I have called Ohio State’s rival over the years here on the fine journalistic pages of Land-Grant Holy Land rather than the team’s actual name.

Now, this list is in no particular order and is in no way exhaustive, as I am old and my feeble mind no longer has the capacity to retain information that does not directly pertain to my immediate survival. So, I might be adding to this list as I remember more — or as I come up with others — but for now, here are some of my tried and true favorites.

Please feel free to add some of your own in the comments below — but keep them PG, this is a Mot#er F*c%in’ family site!

Nicknames for the team

Weasels

Meerkats

Muskrats

Otters

Ferrets (and the natural, alliterative byproduct: The Fighting Ferrets)

Skunk Bears

Striped Polecats

Nasty Cats

The Fighting Timon and Pumbas

The Nervous Chickens

Mitten Men

Michigan State’s Little Brothers

Pompous Princes

Corn and Blue

Harboys

Winged Helmet Wingnuts

and of course... That Team Up North (TTUN)

These names often lead to variants as well. I will often combine things to something like “The Mitten State Weasels” or something of the sort.

Nicknames for their coach

Now let’s get into what I’ve got for the man who runs TTUN, the weirdest dude in college football (other than Mike Leach).

Jimbo

Jimbizzle

Jimmy Cleats

The bekhakied one

Screech Powers’ cousin

John’s baby brother

Mama Harbaugh’s third favorite son

Bo Schembechler’s bastard offspring (that one’s probably in poor taste in retrospect)

The Michiganiest Man

The best quarterback on Michigan’s roster (that was a few years ago and I still stand by it)

The worst X-Man

Coach for Life

Alright, so what do you have? Let me know what your favorites are and what you call OSU’s rivals.