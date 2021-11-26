Buck Off Podcast: The Game, TTUN breakdown, and living the rivalry every day.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to get you guys ready for Ohio State’s match up against their hated rival in “The Game.”

We begin the show by talking about the rivalry and all of its absurdities. Chris and Jordan discuss the community of the rivalry, the hate, and why this rivalry is not like anything else in sports. We also get into some of the storylines from both sides as the match up approaches. Then we get into the external motivating factors and if they’re as important as fans think they are.

Moving forward, we get into a discussion about what Michigan is bringing to the table and what the expectations are for Jim Harbaugh. We talk about some of their key players and how Harbaugh tried rejuvenating his staff with young hires in the offseason.

We move into a conversation about Ohio State’s approach to this week and the pressure on Ryan Day. We get into the Buckeyes’ match up and play a game of who would start at Ohio State.

Lastly, we close out the show with an in-depth preview of what the Buckeyes will need to do to beat Michigan and the keys to a successful game for Ohio State.

Connect with the Show

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330