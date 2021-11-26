Buckeyes make the short list for 2023 four-star defensive target

In just over 24 hours it will officially be time for The Game. With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror, all focus shifts back to beating the Team Up North in one of the more highly anticipated matchups between these two rivals in quite some time. All week long the intensity has been increased, and surely you can hear LL Cool J’s “It’s Time for War” playing over and over in your head. Whether you’re nervous, confident, or unsure how to feel, this game brings out all of the emotions, and fortunately the wait is almost over.

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, recruiting doesn’t always present a ton of headlines, but you can guarantee it’s still at the forefront of the coaching staff’s minds as they’ve basically shown there are no days off when you coach at Ohio State. Still, there was some good news, as the Buckeyes found their name on a short list of schools for a 2023 recruit. As we’ve seen more times than not, when Ohio State offers a prep prospect, they’re typically in consideration until the very end. Thursday proved to be no different.

Bucks make the cut for 2023 four-star

So far in the 2023 class, Ohio State has three guys in the fold. With two of them being top in-state targets and another out of Tennessee, the Buckeyes are seeing what was a pretty slow start starting to take off with some momentum. It wasn’t for a lack of effort or attention to the current 2022 cycle for the reasoning the 2023 class had yet to take off, but as the end gets closer and closer for the current recruiting class, the next cycle’s prospects are bound to start making some moves in their respective recruitments, whether it be commitments or just trimming their offers list down to a handful of top teams.

On Thursday, the Buckeyes made the cut for a 2023 four-star target when Ta’Mere Robinson took to his Twitter account to release a list of the final 10 programs he is still considering. The 6-foot-4, 210 pound athlete from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is currently ranked as the eighth-best edge rusher in the class as well as the No. 108 player nationally and third-ranked player in his home state, all per the 247Sports Composite. With at least 14 offers to his name, trimming his list to 10 is proof he’s moving through the process and already deciding who he wants to take closer looks at as he gets deeper in the cycle.

A true athlete on the defensive side of the ball, Robinson can play anywhere, and the position he plays at the next level will just depend on how his body develops. With a whole year to still grow physically before ending his high school career, it’s a safe bet that will be the case. Whether it’s as a linebacker, edge rusher, or even at safety, Robinson flashes on his highlight film in a multitude of ways. In coverage with his ball skills and even in stopping the run, he’s not afraid to come downhill and be an asset in the box. All of these traits make sense when you also consider he’s a solid basketball player too, which only further proves his athleticism.

Making the cut for Robinson includes Pitt, Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, South Carolina, West Virginia, Cincinnati, and of course Ohio State. Per the 247Sports Crystal Ball, there’s currently no predictions submitted, so this recruitment seems to be pretty wide open. Ohio State is heavily invested with other linebacker targets, especially Troy Bowles, who is the fourth-best at the position in the 2023 class. Clearly a position of need, the defensive staff and the Buckeyes will look to bring in multiple guys who could play any number of spots in their scheme. Right across state lines, it should be pretty easy to see if Ohio State makes Robinson a real priority.