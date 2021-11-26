Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 26, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes “Don’t Need Extra Motivation” for Michigan with Big Ten East Title, Potential Playoff Spot on the Line after Two-Year Rivalry Hiatus

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Film Preview: Michigan’s Counter run game, stingy man coverage, and methodical passing attack

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Game Data: Stakes high once again as Ohio State, Michigan meet in The Game

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Ohio State’s Offense Enters Rivalry Game with Momentum, but Ryan Day Expects Toughest Test of Regular Season from Michigan Defense

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

How are their fans still this cocky after a decade of this shit?

It’s now been 10 years to the day since Michigan last beat Ohio State. — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) November 26, 2021

Column: I’m thankful for the nicknames I’ve used in articles for Michigan over the years

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere on his decision to take part in Buckeyes’ senior day

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Past performances in Michigan rivalry boosted Ohio State football receiver Chris Olave’s career

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

How Cleveland’s Lloyd McFarquar went from walk-on to conducting the Ohio State band during Michigan week

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

It’s a vibe.

TTUN Defensive Player to Watch: Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Eddie George Selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist for First Time

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Column: One more reason to keep Jim Harbaugh around

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

By the Numbers: Ohio State falls to Florida 71-68 on last-second three

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to Chris Holtmann’s post-game press conference here:

Florida’s Tyree Appleby hits 3-pointer to sink Ohio State at buzzer in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Foul Trouble, Turnovers Chief Among Factors that Doomed Ohio State in 71-68 Loss to Florida

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Women’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State Earns Second Rutgers Sweep

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different

