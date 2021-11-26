Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 26, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we'll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily "Why is this News?" article.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
It's ti❌e for war... #TheTrailer #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/EIpA5Rp9xx— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 25, 2021
Buckeyes “Don’t Need Extra Motivation” for Michigan with Big Ten East Title, Potential Playoff Spot on the Line after Two-Year Rivalry Hiatus
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Film Preview: Michigan’s Counter run game, stingy man coverage, and methodical passing attack
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Game Data: Stakes high once again as Ohio State, Michigan meet in The Game
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Ohio State’s Offense Enters Rivalry Game with Momentum, but Ryan Day Expects Toughest Test of Regular Season from Michigan Defense
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
How are their fans still this cocky after a decade of this shit?
It’s now been 10 years to the day since Michigan last beat Ohio State.— Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) November 26, 2021
Column: I’m thankful for the nicknames I’ve used in articles for Michigan over the years
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere on his decision to take part in Buckeyes’ senior day
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Past performances in Michigan rivalry boosted Ohio State football receiver Chris Olave’s career
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
How Cleveland’s Lloyd McFarquar went from walk-on to conducting the Ohio State band during Michigan week
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
It’s a vibe.
#BeatTTUN https://t.co/jh526VsnVP pic.twitter.com/le25zJJWDH— Brutus Buckeye (@Brutus_Buckeye) November 26, 2021
TTUN Defensive Player to Watch: Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Eddie George Selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalist for First Time
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Column: One more reason to keep Jim Harbaugh around
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
By the Numbers: Ohio State falls to Florida 71-68 on last-second three
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Listen to Chris Holtmann’s post-game press conference here:
Florida’s Tyree Appleby hits 3-pointer to sink Ohio State at buzzer in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Foul Trouble, Turnovers Chief Among Factors that Doomed Ohio State in 71-68 Loss to Florida
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Women’s Volleyball: No. 9 Ohio State Earns Second Rutgers Sweep
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
What is wrong with this man?
Me after THAT.pic.twitter.com/ZuDVxk6pAG— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 26, 2021
