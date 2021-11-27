In Conversation Podcast: College Football Nerds’ Josh gets into The Game’s analytics

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini is in conversation with one of our regular and smartest guests, Josh from the College Football Nerds. In this episode, Josh gets into the advanced analytics that lead him to think that the today’s game between Ohio State and That Team Up North will be a close one throughout, the red zone issues that could prevent the Buckeyes from blowing out their rivals, the individual and positional matchups that favor each team, and much more.

Connect with College Football Nerds

Twitter: @CFBNerds

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/CollegeFootballNerds

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com