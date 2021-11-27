Bold Predictions: C.J. Stroud passes for more yards against Michigan than any other Ohio State quarterback

Prior to each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere around five predictions for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or a number of other things that we could see happening during the game.

C.J. Stroud will throw for more yards against Michigan in The Game than any other Ohio State quarterback has

In 2018 Dwayne Haskins threw for 396 yards in the 62-39 win over Michigan. Sorry Dwayne, but that mark is going to be eclipsed by C.J. Stroud on Saturday.

While Michigan’s pass defense isn’t nearly as bad as what we saw from Michigan State last week, the Wolverines haven’t had to face a passing offense this season like what they’ll see from Ohio State today. Michigan hasn’t given up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year, with Washington’s 293 yards passing being the high mark against the Wolverines.

I still think C.J. Stroud throws for at least 400 yards today in Ann Arbor. The redshirt freshman quarterback has thrown for over 400 yards in four games this season so far. Stroud knows that he is on the cusp on winning the Heisman Trophy, and a huge performance against the Wolverines would only increase his odds of bringing the golden stiffarm back to Columbus.

TreVeyon Henderson breaks Maurice Clarett’s freshman touchdown record

Coming into today’s game, TreVeyon Henderson has 17 touchdowns this year, which is one shy of tying Maurice Clarett’s freshman touchdown record of 18 scores. 14 of Henderson’s touchdowns have come on the ground this year, while he has added another three receiving touchdowns.

Henderson has been pretty quiet lately on the field. Last week against Michigan State, Henderson was about the only Buckeye who didn’t find the end zone. Over his last four games, the Virginia product has only scored three touchdowns. What better way to reintroduce himself to the college football world than by breaking a lofty Ohio State freshman record?

Even though Henderson will have another few games to break Clarett’s record even if he doesn’t score against Michigan, there might be a little more push to get him the record sooner rather than later, since Clarett did his damage in 11 games back in the 2002 season. Whether Henderson breaks the record today or it happens later, he’ll be in good company as one of the best Ohio State freshman running backs ever.

Ohio State scores a seventh defensive touchdown this year

It has been a bit since Ohio State has scored a defensive touchdown, with their last coming when Jerron Cage scooped up a fumble and rumbled in for a touchdown against Penn State. The Buckeyes are about due to score a defensive touchdown, and they usually find a way make an impact defensive play against the Wolverines. Even if the defense doesn’t score, I wouldn’t put it past the Buckeyes to block a punt, which it seems like they have done on an annual basis against Michigan lately.

This almost feels like it could be a game where Denzel Burke returns an interception for a touchdown this year. Even though Cade McNamara hasn’t thrown many picks this year, Burke is so good that he can force even the safest of quarterbacks into a mistake. You just know that even though he’s only a freshman, Burke wants to put his stamp on the rivalry.

Ohio State shuts out Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo

At least Hutchinson and Ojabo were smart enough not to call this year a “revenge tour” since we saw how that worked out for Chase Winovich. The duo of Michigan defenders have terrorized the rest of the Big Ten so far this year. Just look at what they did against Penn State, where Hutchinson had three sacks and Ojabo added two sacks.

Ohio State has done a great job at protect their quarterbacks this year, allowing their opponents to record just 14 sacks this season. The offensive line did play up to their potential against Nebraska, but they have been a lot better against Purdue and Michigan State. Usually this offensive line comes up big under the brightest spotlights, and today’s game would certainly qualify.

It’s just hard for me to imagine that Thayer Munford is going to let the offensive line have a bad game today as he matches up with Michigan for the final time. The Wolverines might get a sack or two, they just won’t get it anything from their two best defensive players.

Jim Harbaugh gets called for a personal foul penalty

It’s not often that you see a coach get called for a personal foul penalty. Somehow Harbaugh was able to get flagged during the 2016 game for throwing his headset and play sheet. For Ohio State fans, seeing Harbaugh lose his cool like that was *chef’s kiss*.

Even though Harbaugh might be trying to downplay what this year’s game means to him and his team, you know that once the game starts he is going to turn into a full-on freak. Just watching Harbaugh during games is high comedy, with some of his actions and temper tantrums.

If Michigan came into this game at like 8-3, Harbaugh might not get as amped up on the sidelines as he will today. There is so much at stake for the Wolverines. Not only do they want to beat Ohio State, they also have a shot at heading to Indianapolis to play in the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time. Harbaugh won’t be able to help himself and he’s going to cost his team 15 yards since he has the impulse control of a child.