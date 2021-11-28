Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The streak has ended

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Well, it has finally happened. After a decade of Ohio State dominance, the Wolverines have emerged victorious in The Game for the first time under Jim Harbaugh. It wasn’t the result of a bad call or a fluky outcome; Michigan was the better team on Saturday, dominating the Buckeyes in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Gene and Josh sort through to wreckage to figure out just what went wrong, both from a player and a coaching standpoint. They also discuss an important offseason for Ryan Day, as he must rebuild his entire defensive coaching staff from scratch with that unit costing his team a chance at a national title two years in a row.

Hangout in the Holy Land is dropping two episodes per week, with a preview episode breaking down each of Ohio State’s opponents and a postgame reactions episode following the game each weekend. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh:

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye