I-70 Football Show: Michigan vs. Iowa, the Big Ten Championship we all predicted

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 Podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

In this week’s episode, Dante and Jordan, who are proud Kent State Alum, discuss Kent State winning their first MAC division title since 1972. After a slight detour, they get into the upset of the weekend with Michigan dominating Ohio State in literally every facet of The Game. Michigan — led by five Hassan Haskins touchdowns as well as three sacks and 15 pressures from Aidan Hutchinson — finally gets to taste victory against their rivals down south.

After a poor performance, the boys get into what changes OSU needs to make. How far can Michigan go, and can they win the national championship? Plus, is Jim Harbaugh a changed man or is this a one-year deal? With the regular season over, its time to start looking back at our predictions and we were very wrong. Indiana finishes the season with zero wins in the Big Ten. Purdue significantly outplays our expectations, and Maryland becomes bowl eligible.

In their weekly pit stop, Dante talks about his Lakers and their struggles this season. Jordan talks about Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC. Why did he leave and what can we expect from him at USC in the future?

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216