Ohio State offers 2023 running back, defensive lineman

For unfortunate reasons, Ohio State’s football coaching staff has some extra time on their hands this week. Instead of using the extra time to relax and recover from the 2021 regular season, the Ohio State coaching staff is using this time to bolster the future of the program. With the early signing period quickly approaching, expect Ohio State to be heavily involved in the recruiting headlines the next couple weeks. In case you are busy with the holidays, no need to worry, as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered on all things Ohio State recruiting.

Buckeyes offer 2023 RB

It is no secret that Ohio State wants to add multiple running backs in its 2023 recruiting class. The Buckeyes are already involved with many of the nation’s top prospects, though they have not yet received a commitment in the class.

On Monday, the focus on the RB position continued as the Buckeyes offered a rising prospect at the position in Daylan Smothers.

Smothers may be an unfamiliar name for most of Buckeye Nation, as he is viewed as a three-star prospect. However, don’t let the star ranking fool you. The Buckeyes are joining an impressive list of schools that have already offered Smothers. Programs such as Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Louisville, Florida State, Tennessee, Boston College, South Carolina and a handful of others have already presented Smothers with a scholarship offer. Schools like Alabama, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Maryland and Rutgers have all expressed interest as well, but have not officially offered yet.

Currently, Tennessee and Florida State seem to be ahead of the pack, as he has already made unofficial visits to both schools, including two to Tennessee. However, Smothers’ recruitment has taken off as of recent and because of this, more offers will likely come into play and could usurp the two early favorites.

Smothers is the No. 19 RB in the 2023 recruiting class and is the No. 326 overall prospect. He is also the No. 9 recruit from North Carolina.

Additionally, if Ohio State is able to get him on campus, they could quickly become real contenders in this one. However, as previously mentioned, Smothers is not the only RB target in next year’s class that Ohio State is talking to. Mentioned in Monday’s State Secrets column, four-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr. included Ohio State in his top four schools.

The Buckeyes have also increased efforts in recruiting the top-rated RB in next year’s class, Richard Young. Following an Oct. 30 unofficial visit, Ohio State has emerged as one of the top contenders early in Young’s recruitment. Young just wrapped up his junior season of high school football, and he is already producing highlight reel moments. Check out what Ohio State could be getting in Young below:

BOY BOY BOY JUNIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS!!!!! https://t.co/6BqT4Vi6bA — Richard Young (@richardyoung239) November 29, 2021

Ohio State targets listed in Rivals updated list of five-stars

Rivals released their updated list of five-star prospects in the 2023 class on Monday. Multiple Ohio State targets and a verbal commit made the list. Below are all the Buckeye targets and commits that were included in the list of 13 and some quick highlights of what they could bring with them to Columbus.

No. 13: five-star LB target Anthony Hill

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



At No. 13 in the 2023 Five-Star Reveal is Texas LB and new five-star Anthony Hill @thegoatanthony1



Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and others are vying for his commitment.



Full updating list of five-stars here: https://t.co/8d80Smzvdb pic.twitter.com/qHT8WwBfM1 — Rivals (@Rivals) November 29, 2021

No. 9: five-star OL target TJ Shanahan Jr.

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



At No. 9 in the 2023 Five-Star Reveal is Texas OL and new five-star TJ Shanahan @TShanahan66



Ohio State, Texas, Florida and several others are vying for his commitment.



See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/8d80Smzvdb pic.twitter.com/VR96P1mckG — Rivals (@Rivals) November 29, 2021

No. 7: five-star OT target Kaydn Proctor

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 7 in the 2023 Five-Star Reveal is Iowa OT Kadyn Proctor @KadynProctor1



Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State and several others are vying to land his commitment.



See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/8d80SmR6BL pic.twitter.com/uYImtRcond — Rivals (@Rivals) November 29, 2021

No. 6: five-star WR target Brandon Innis

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



At No. 6 in the 2023 Five-Star Reveal is Florida WR Brandon Inniss @brandon5star2



Inniss has a national list of offers, including Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, USC and others.



See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/8d80SmR6BL pic.twitter.com/mi2UgEGprI — Rivals (@Rivals) November 29, 2021

No. 5: five-star CB target Cormani McClain

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



At No. 5 in the 2023 Five-Star Reveal is Florida DB and new five-star Cormani McClain @CormaniMcClain2



Alabama, Florida, BYU, Ohio State and Miami are his Top Five schools.



See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/8d80Smzvdb pic.twitter.com/bEQzA1HubB — Rivals (@Rivals) November 29, 2021

No. 3: five-star DL target David Hicks

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 3 in the 2023 Five-Star Reveal is Texas DE David “DJ” Hicks @DJ2g23



LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State and several others are in the mix for his commitment.



See our full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/8d80SmR6BL pic.twitter.com/T4fhn3779U — Rivals (@Rivals) November 29, 2021

No. 2: five-star safety commit Sonny Styles

FIVE-STAR COUNTDOWN



Coming in at No. 2 in the 2023 Five-Star Reveal is Ohio State (@OhioSt_Rivals) ATH commit Alex “Sonny” Styles @sonnystyles_



“He has incredible athletic ability and playmaking chops”



See our list of 2023 five-stars here: https://t.co/8d80SmR6BL pic.twitter.com/uk9dQcsV6n — Rivals (@Rivals) November 29, 2021

Quick Hits

Ohio State 2022 shooting guard commit Roddy Gayle Jr. had an impressive showing at the the Holiday Hoopsgiving event over the weekend. While at the event, Gayle spoke with Jacob Polacheck at ZagsBlog.com and had the following to say about Ohio State and his commitment to the Buckeyes:

“Ohio State felt like home. That’s where I want to be,” Gayle said. “I felt like I was leaving my home and being accepted into another one. I thank the Buckeye community and I just can’t wait to get to college and do the same thing there.” “You’ve got a winner,” Gayle said in his message to Ohio State fans. “Next year, during the season, I’m going to make sure we win for sure. We’ve got to get a natty.”