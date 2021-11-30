Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 30, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Ohio State final thoughts: Pondering potential staff changes and what the Buckeyes need to address in the offseason

Bill Landis, The Athletic

Film Review: Ohio State’s patchwork defense exposed against the Michigan Wolverines’ physical run game

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Snap Counts: Season-Low 53 Ohio State Players See Game Action in Buckeyes’ Rivalry Game Loss to Michigan

Dan Hope and Matt Gutridge, Eleven Warriors

It’s the predictability that hurts

Ohio State QB Jack Miller to Transfer

Brandon Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Column: Reasons to be optimistic for the 2022 season

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis on Ohio State: “They’re Not a Tough Team”

Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

B1G Thoughts: Michigan dismantles Ohio State to lead off an epic rivalry weekend

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

I mean, if I saw it, certainly the Ohio State coaching staff had to have seen it, right? ... Right?

Detroit local radio laughing at Ohio State for never getting out of a 6 man box when all Harbaugh was trying to do was run and milk the clock. — jbook™ (@jbook37) November 29, 2021

What LSU hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame means for Ohio State football

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ruckert Accepts Invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: What is Ohio State’s toughest loss in recent memory?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball vs Duke: Game preview and prediction

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

With eye on growth, Ohio State enters showdown with No. 1 Duke

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State to be without Justice Sueing, Seth Towns, Eugene Brown vs. Duke

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Throwback Tuesday: Looking at some big Ohio State hoops wins as Duke approaches

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State students start camping out for Duke game Monday morning

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

⛺️



Nothin like a little 10:15pm pizza delivery to keep the @BuckeyeNutHouse going while they camp out for tomorrow’s @OhioStateHoops v Duke!



Stay safe & Go Buckeyes!! pic.twitter.com/NX5QTr50iS — Lisa Strom (@lisastromgolf) November 30, 2021

Women’s Basketball: Sheldon Named to Big Tens Weekly Honor Roll

Ohio State Athletics

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Olympic Recap: Women’s Volleyball Selected as No. 9 Seen in NCAA Tournament

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Men’s Soccer: Wootton Honored by Awards and Captain Status, but Eager to Improve

Justin Howard, The Lantern

Men’s Hockey: Dobes Emerges as Key Player in Freshman Season

Carrington Calder, The Lantern

Women’s Hockey: Braendli, Jaques Receive Weekly Conference Honors

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Podraza Named Big Ten Setter of the Week

Ohio State Athletic

ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Announce Joint Mental Health Initiative

Brandon Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State Safety Lathan Ransom Gives Back to Community, Says Buckeyes Must “Remember How This Feels” After Loss to Michigan

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Malcolm Jenkins named Big Ten’s Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award honoree

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh to donate bonuses to athletic department employees

Michael Cohen, Detroit Free Press

And Now for Something Completely Different

