Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 30, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don't have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that's ok, that's what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State final thoughts: Pondering potential staff changes and what the Buckeyes need to address in the offseason
Bill Landis, The Athletic
Film Review: Ohio State’s patchwork defense exposed against the Michigan Wolverines’ physical run game
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Snap Counts: Season-Low 53 Ohio State Players See Game Action in Buckeyes’ Rivalry Game Loss to Michigan
Dan Hope and Matt Gutridge, Eleven Warriors
It’s the predictability that hurts
Update https://t.co/YY1M4KOGAG pic.twitter.com/oUDxgPO3zm— Manuel Excel (@colintj) November 29, 2021
Ohio State QB Jack Miller to Transfer
Brandon Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Column: Reasons to be optimistic for the 2022 season
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis on Ohio State: “They’re Not a Tough Team”
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
B1G Thoughts: Michigan dismantles Ohio State to lead off an epic rivalry weekend
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
I mean, if I saw it, certainly the Ohio State coaching staff had to have seen it, right? ... Right?
Detroit local radio laughing at Ohio State for never getting out of a 6 man box when all Harbaugh was trying to do was run and milk the clock.— jbook™ (@jbook37) November 29, 2021
What LSU hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame means for Ohio State football
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Ruckert Accepts Invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
You’re Nuts: What is Ohio State’s toughest loss in recent memory?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball vs Duke: Game preview and prediction
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
@ahrensjustin12 & @EasyE2432 preview the Big Ten/ACC Challenge vs. No. 1 Duke (Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN). @ChrisHoltmann to follow LIVE on https://t.co/He7w8az9Zo.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/W0vE0RFZbv— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) November 29, 2021
With eye on growth, Ohio State enters showdown with No. 1 Duke
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State to be without Justice Sueing, Seth Towns, Eugene Brown vs. Duke
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Throwback Tuesday: Looking at some big Ohio State hoops wins as Duke approaches
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State students start camping out for Duke game Monday morning
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
⛺️— Lisa Strom (@lisastromgolf) November 30, 2021
Nothin like a little 10:15pm pizza delivery to keep the @BuckeyeNutHouse going while they camp out for tomorrow’s @OhioStateHoops v Duke!
Stay safe & Go Buckeyes!! pic.twitter.com/NX5QTr50iS
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon Named to Big Tens Weekly Honor Roll
Ohio State Athletics
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Olympic Recap: Women’s Volleyball Selected as No. 9 Seen in NCAA Tournament
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Men’s Soccer: Wootton Honored by Awards and Captain Status, but Eager to Improve
Justin Howard, The Lantern
Men’s Hockey: Dobes Emerges as Key Player in Freshman Season
Carrington Calder, The Lantern
Women’s Hockey: Braendli, Jaques Receive Weekly Conference Honors
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Volleyball: Podraza Named Big Ten Setter of the Week
Ohio State Athletic
ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Announce Joint Mental Health Initiative
Brandon Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State Safety Lathan Ransom Gives Back to Community, Says Buckeyes Must “Remember How This Feels” After Loss to Michigan
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Malcolm Jenkins named Big Ten’s Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award honoree
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh to donate bonuses to athletic department employees
Michael Cohen, Detroit Free Press
And Now for Something Completely Different
Already got my tickets
