Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for November 30, 2021

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini and Gene Ross

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for. Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State final thoughts: Pondering potential staff changes and what the Buckeyes need to address in the offseason
Bill Landis, The Athletic

Film Review: Ohio State’s patchwork defense exposed against the Michigan Wolverines’ physical run game
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Snap Counts: Season-Low 53 Ohio State Players See Game Action in Buckeyes’ Rivalry Game Loss to Michigan
Dan Hope and Matt Gutridge, Eleven Warriors

It’s the predictability that hurts

Ohio State QB Jack Miller to Transfer
Brandon Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Column: Reasons to be optimistic for the 2022 season
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis on Ohio State: “They’re Not a Tough Team”
Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

B1G Thoughts: Michigan dismantles Ohio State to lead off an epic rivalry weekend
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

I mean, if I saw it, certainly the Ohio State coaching staff had to have seen it, right? ... Right?

What LSU hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame means for Ohio State football
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Ruckert Accepts Invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

You’re Nuts: What is Ohio State’s toughest loss in recent memory?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball vs Duke: Game preview and prediction
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

With eye on growth, Ohio State enters showdown with No. 1 Duke
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State to be without Justice Sueing, Seth Towns, Eugene Brown vs. Duke
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Throwback Tuesday: Looking at some big Ohio State hoops wins as Duke approaches
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State students start camping out for Duke game Monday morning
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Basketball: Sheldon Named to Big Tens Weekly Honor Roll
Ohio State Athletics

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Olympic Recap: Women’s Volleyball Selected as No. 9 Seen in NCAA Tournament
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Men’s Soccer: Wootton Honored by Awards and Captain Status, but Eager to Improve
Justin Howard, The Lantern

Men’s Hockey: Dobes Emerges as Key Player in Freshman Season
Carrington Calder, The Lantern

Women’s Hockey: Braendli, Jaques Receive Weekly Conference Honors
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Volleyball: Podraza Named Big Ten Setter of the Week
Ohio State Athletic

ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Announce Joint Mental Health Initiative
Brandon Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State Safety Lathan Ransom Gives Back to Community, Says Buckeyes Must “Remember How This Feels” After Loss to Michigan
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Malcolm Jenkins named Big Ten’s Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award honoree
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Michigan football’s Jim Harbaugh to donate bonuses to athletic department employees
Michael Cohen, Detroit Free Press

And Now for Something Completely Different

Already got my tickets

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

