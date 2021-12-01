LGHL Uncut Podcast: Coach K, Holtmann, Key, Russell talk Ohio State’s upset over Duke

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.

In addition to this week’s Bucketheads episode coming out on Thursday, we also have the full post-game press conference following Ohio State’s 71-66 upset victory over the No. Duke Blue Devils.

Historically a slow-moving team, Ohio State tried to control the pace early on, and the scoring in the first half reflected that. At the under-8 timeout, Duke led 27-19, with seven different Blue Devils already in the scoring column. The Buckeyes were doing a fairly good job at limiting Banchero early on, but Duke’s supporting cast around him is probably the most talented in the nation.

Duke held a 43-30 lead at halftime following a 7-0 run right before halftime. Banchero got it going after a slow start, racking up 10 first-half points. Key led Ohio State with nine points in the opening frame, but the true story of the first 20 minutes were the turnovers — Ohio State had nine of them in the first half alone. The Buckeyes were also whiffing at the free throw line, going 3-for-10 in the first half.

Duke tried to open it up in the second half, but Ohio State just would not let them. After building a 15-point lead early in the second stanza, the Buckeyes scratched and clawed back into it, taking the lead with 1:03 remaining in the game. Cedric Russell had his coming out party, scoring 12 points. After Liddell’s jumper with 15 seconds remaining gave them a three-point lead, the comeback was complete.

Ohio State slayed the giant, David finished off Goliath, and the Buckeyes beat the No. 1 team in the country in their second straight attempt. The Buckeyes were led by Key’s career-high 20 points, but Liddell and Russell both chipped in double digits as well. Duke was led by Moore’s 17 points and 8 rebounds.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba