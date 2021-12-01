Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 1, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Total of 13 Ohio State players selected for All-Big Ten defensive teams

- Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett named first-team All-Big Ten

- Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

This is only the second time in the last eight seasons that Ohio State hasn't had at least one Big Ten defensive award winner. — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) November 30, 2021

Ohio State Falls To No. 7 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Poaching season is here: Will Buckeyes take advantage of coaching carousel?

- Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes postseason fate largely sealed in latest CFP rankings ($$)

- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

FiveThirtyEight updates College Football Playoff predictions and odds. How far did Ohio State fall?

- Phil Harrison, USA Today

Urban Meyer will not be the next head coach at Notre Dame.

Filed to ESPN: Per a league source, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has no interest in taking another college coaching job and remains committed to rebuilding the franchise. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 30, 2021

College football’s transfer portal frenzy: Key names to watch ($$)

- Max Olson, The Athletic

Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 13

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State football ‘not a tough team,’ according to Michigan OC Josh Gattis

- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

You’re Nuts: What was the craziest thing to happen in college football over the weekend?

- Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes in the NFL — Week 12

- Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Football: Three players who could transfer before 2022

- Ryan Stano, Scarlet and Game

On the Hardwood

Despite early errors, Buckeyes come back to beat No. 1 Duke 71-66

- Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chris Holtmann’s squad knocks off another No. 1 team.

️ "Ced & Zed were the difference ..."

More @ChrisHoltmann following the win over No. 1 Duke tonight #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/O3WLyNBICU — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) December 1, 2021

Ohio State storms back from 15-point deficit, shocks No. 1 Duke

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

I will never get tired of watching these guys sing this song!

Follow live: No. 1 Duke Blue Devils face Ohio State Buckeyes in men’s basketball

Lori Schmidt, Adam Jardy, and Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Certainly a win worthy of a court-storming!

Absolutely Ice Cold!

E.J. Liddell tonight for @OhioStateHoops against No. 1 Duke:



14 points

14 rebounds

6 assists

3 blocks



He's the first player to have 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 3+ blocks against the AP No. 1 team since Marquette's Dwyane Wade in the 2003 NCAA Tournament against UK. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 1, 2021

That seems good.

Most wins vs. AP No. 1 as unranked team, all time:



8, Ohio State

7, Maryland

6, Florida State, Georgia Tech, UCLA & Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/3dcE7cKDMY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 1, 2021

Women’s Hoops: No. 18/24 Buckeyes travel to Syracuse for Big Ten/ACC Challenge

- Ohio State Athletics

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Women’s Hockey: WCHA names Jacques Defender of the Month

- Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Wootton honored by awards, captain status

- Justin Howard, The Lantern

Men’s Lacrosse: Snyder named to final U.S. U21 World Championships roster

- Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: Dobes emerges as key player in freshman season

- Carrington Calder, The Lantern

And Now for Something Completely Different

The real king and queen of this generation.