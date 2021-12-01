Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 1, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Total of 13 Ohio State players selected for All-Big Ten defensive teams
- Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett named first-team All-Big Ten
- Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
This is only the second time in the last eight seasons that Ohio State hasn't had at least one Big Ten defensive award winner.— Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) November 30, 2021
Ohio State Falls To No. 7 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated
Poaching season is here: Will Buckeyes take advantage of coaching carousel?
- Caleb Houser, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes postseason fate largely sealed in latest CFP rankings ($$)
- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row
FiveThirtyEight updates College Football Playoff predictions and odds. How far did Ohio State fall?
- Phil Harrison, USA Today
Urban Meyer will not be the next head coach at Notre Dame.
Filed to ESPN: Per a league source, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has no interest in taking another college coaching job and remains committed to rebuilding the franchise.— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 30, 2021
College football’s transfer portal frenzy: Key names to watch ($$)
- Max Olson, The Athletic
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 13
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State football ‘not a tough team,’ according to Michigan OC Josh Gattis
- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
You’re Nuts: What was the craziest thing to happen in college football over the weekend?
- Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes in the NFL — Week 12
- Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State Football: Three players who could transfer before 2022
- Ryan Stano, Scarlet and Game
On the Hardwood
Despite early errors, Buckeyes come back to beat No. 1 Duke 71-66
- Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Chris Holtmann’s squad knocks off another No. 1 team.
️ "Ced & Zed were the difference ..."— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) December 1, 2021
More @ChrisHoltmann following the win over No. 1 Duke tonight #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/O3WLyNBICU
Ohio State storms back from 15-point deficit, shocks No. 1 Duke
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
I will never get tired of watching these guys sing this song!
Finish this phrase. We win, we _____ #Team123 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/6djDmgORqQ— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) December 1, 2021
Follow live: No. 1 Duke Blue Devils face Ohio State Buckeyes in men’s basketball
Lori Schmidt, Adam Jardy, and Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Certainly a win worthy of a court-storming!
CHAOS.#Team123 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Y4PCKHTDIB— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) December 1, 2021
Absolutely Ice Cold!
E.J. Liddell tonight for @OhioStateHoops against No. 1 Duke:— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) December 1, 2021
14 points
14 rebounds
6 assists
3 blocks
He's the first player to have 10+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 3+ blocks against the AP No. 1 team since Marquette's Dwyane Wade in the 2003 NCAA Tournament against UK.
That seems good.
Most wins vs. AP No. 1 as unranked team, all time:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 1, 2021
8, Ohio State
7, Maryland
6, Florida State, Georgia Tech, UCLA & Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/3dcE7cKDMY
Women’s Hoops: No. 18/24 Buckeyes travel to Syracuse for Big Ten/ACC Challenge
- Ohio State Athletics
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Women’s Hockey: WCHA names Jacques Defender of the Month
- Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Soccer: Wootton honored by awards, captain status
- Justin Howard, The Lantern
Men’s Lacrosse: Snyder named to final U.S. U21 World Championships roster
- Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Hockey: Dobes emerges as key player in freshman season
- Carrington Calder, The Lantern
And Now for Something Completely Different
The real king and queen of this generation.
We interrupt your Tuesday afternoon to bring you Zendaya and Tom Holland’s red-carpet debut as Hollywood’s new favourite couple: https://t.co/okDt7QuWnt pic.twitter.com/SsKj3QjIrc— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 30, 2021
