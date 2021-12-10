Ohio State men’s basketball sees conference odds improve, national title odds slip

Over the past two weeks, the Ohio State men’s basketball team seems to have started to figure some things out. In wins over then-No. 1 Duke, regularly annoying conference foe Penn State, and the feisty mid-major Towson Tigers, the Buckeyes have climbed back into the AP Top 25 and — according to DrafKings Sportsbook — are starting to move up the ranks in terms of odds-on favorites to compete for titles in various postseason tournaments.

Big Ten Title Odds

Before the Buckeyes beat the Blue Devils, DK had them with the fourth best odds to win the Big Ten crown coming in at +750. However, in the past two weeks, they’ve past Illinois and now sit at +600.

Given that No. 1 Purdue fell to Rutgers (who doesn’t appear in these odds due to New Jersey law) on Thursday night, perhaps there could be another bit of a shakeup at the top of the B1G odds.

Final Four Odds

While the folks who are extra critical of Chris Holtmann’s OSU teams not yet getting out of the NCAA Tournament’s first weekend might roll their eyes at this, the Buckeyes are currently tied for the eighth best odds in the country to make this year’s Final Four at +425. As you would expect based on the conference odds, that is the the third best number for B1G teams; Purdue (+240) and Michigan (+350) are ahead of the Scarlet and Gray.

Last year’s natural runner-up Gonzaga has the best odds at +100 and last year’s national champs, the Baylor Bears are tied for 10th at +450.

Despite the fact that the Buckeyes beat them in dramatic fashion, Duke has the second best odds in the country at +180. Illinois (+475) and Michigan State (+800) are the other two Big Ten teams in the top 20 (including ties).

National Title Odds

Now this is interesting, despite the fact that the Boilermakers had the third best odds to make the Final Four, they jumped the Blue Devils to take the second spot when it comes to cutting down the nets at the end of the season.

Gonzaga is still the substantial favorites, but our Buckeyes are 18th with +3500 odds. Both the Illini and Spartans moved fairly substantially ahead of OSU in this category. In addition to Purdue, Michigan clocks in at +1500, Illinois is at +2200, and MSU is +3000.

Two and a half weeks ago, before Ohio State played Duke, they were actually up in 13th place with +2500 odds. I would imagine that if the No. 21 Buckeyes beat the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, that could help them across all of the gambling boards.

John Wooden Award

In addition to all of the team-specific odds, DraftKings Sportsbook also has odds on the National Player of the Year award. Ohio State’s third-year power forward E.J. Liddell currently has the third best odds in the country at +1000.

He currently sits behind only Duke’s Paolo Banchero (+450) and Gonzaga’s mustachioed Drew Timme (+550). A paid of other Big Ten stars round out the top five as Purdue’s Jaden Ivey (+1200) and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson (+1500) are just behind Liddell.

So, now that you’ve seen the odds, where are you putting your money down? Let us know in the comments below.