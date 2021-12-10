Buckeyes earn Crystal Balls for multiple defensive line targets

As it has been for the last two weeks, the Ohio State staff was on the road again on Thursday recruiting as the early signing period nears. Now under a week away, the Buckeyes are officially in crunch time as they hope to sign all 18 of their current commits in the 2022 class. More-so, they hope to also add a couple of names to the list as there’s still a few spots up for grabs.

Never a down time for the Buckeyes and their coaching staff, regardless if it’s this close to signing day or just starting the next class, Ohio State keeps the same intensity and pursuit. Having multiple coaches in every corner of the country should say quite a bit, but that’s the kind of effort that leads to winning the battles in these various recruitments. Relationships are many times the deciding factors of recruitments, and that’s where this Ohio State staff specializes. We’ll see soon enough how these efforts have paid off.

Ohio State trending for big time defensive linemen

There may not be a player in the 2022 class that Ohio State has recruited longer than Indiana native, Caden Curry. The Center Grove product is one of the very best defensive linemen in the country, and has long been someone the Buckeyes covet due to his athleticism and versatility. Ranked as the the 14th-best player at his position, Curry is also the 88th-best player nationally per the 247Sports Composite. With multiple state championships under his belt, his offer list, and the many other accolades, it’s clear Curry is certainly one of the top players regardless of position, but specifically a target Ohio State wants and needs for their defensive line haul.

During his recruitment, Ohio State’s relentless pursuit has helped for them to maintain a great position. The track record of defensive line success in Columbus, distance from home, and competing at a national level have all appealed to Curry, and are big reasons why the Buckeyes will be in it until the very end. Earlier this summer in July, Curry named a top five of Oregon, Indiana, Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State. Zeroing in on it, the two that have really separated themselves from the rest of the pack are the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide down the stretch.

On Thursday, Ohio State was on the receiving end of a Crystal Ball prediction in their favor for Curry. While not the final call by any means, who submits the predictions does shed some light on to how serious the notion is. Fortunately, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong — who is obviously in the know — made the prediction, and more times than not, a Wiltfong Crystal Ball is a pretty safe bet for where the player ends up.

As we near the end of Curry’s recruitment, there’s enough optimism to believe that this is trending towards Ohio State landing an elite defensive linemen to help reload the position group.

In some more defensive line news, another Crystal Ball prediction was submitted in favor of Ohio State. This time by Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts, the Buckeyes were pegged to land 2023 four-star defensive tackle target, A’mauri Washington.

The 6-foot-4, 295 pound defensive lineman checks in as the 20th-best player at his position and 139th-best player nationally per the 247sports Composite. Interestingly enough, the Buckeyes look to be in early contention here due to a previous relationship with Washington’s prep program, as current receiver commit Kyion Grayes is his teammate at Chandler High School in Arizona.

Quick Hits

Current 2022 quarterback commit Devin Brown had his All-American Bowl jersey presentation on Thursday. One of the more impressive accolades a prep player can receive, Brown will join many more of the nation’s top recruits in the contest and carry on the tradition of several future Ohio State players suiting up in high school all-star games.

Ohio State Commit Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) Welcomed to 2022 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation #AllAmericanBowl @usbank https://t.co/TKAA4dC5Hb — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) December 9, 2021

As mentioned, the Buckeyes were on the road yesterday and made their presence known in Texas when they made a stop at Duncanville High School. Surely there to check in on Omari Abor, Ohio State is right at the top of the list of schools he is considering as he gets closer to committing. The nation’s fourth-best edge rusher, Abor is also the 38th-best player nationally and one of the few remaining targets the coaching staff is after in 2022.

S/O Ohio State for stopping by Duncanville today #Offerville pic.twitter.com/ghumkc6jJX — Gabriel Samuels (@CoachSamuels11) December 9, 2021

Four-star 2022 edge rusher Jihaad Campbell de-committed from Clemson on Thursday in the wake of Brent Venables’ departure. The Buckeyes were included in Campbell original top five schools, and the IMG Academy product used one of his official visits to check out Ohio State earlier this summer. Surely Ryan Day and Larry Johnson will try for a second chance with the nation’s No. 9 edge talent and No. 78 player overall in the cycle.