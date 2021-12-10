Buck Off Podcast: Jim Knowles, recruiting for ESD, coaching carousel update

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to discuss Ohio State’s recent defensive coordinator hire in Jim Knowles and get into some of the other stories surrounding #BuckeyeNation.

We begin the show by talking about Ohio State making the big time move of hiring the biggest name on the coordinator market in Jim Knowles. We discuss how the defense will be philosophically different and schematically different. Then we also discuss the type of person Knowles is given the reaction from his former players. We also discuss his special linebacker positions

Moving forward, we get into a discussion about some of the recent recruiting news in the Sonny Styles reclassification and the Xavier Nwankpa commitment news. This gets us into a discussion about safety depth and potential play time for the young guys coming in. We also discuss the Elias Ricks situation.

After that we discuss recruiting we get into some quick hits with Marcus Freeman hating the Buckeyes and C.J. Stroud’s invite to New York City for the Heisman ceremony. We transition into an early signing day preview and discuss some of the prospects Ohio State is in on and still waiting to hear from.

Our final discussion gets into the two recent big school hires in Brett Venables to Oklahoma and Mario Christobal to Miami. We discuss their fits at the school, what we expect from them, and how we feel their going to fair over the next few years. Then we ask: Do you feel bad for Manny Diaz?

Lastly, we close out the show with our final thoughts from the week and for the offseason.

