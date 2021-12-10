Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 10, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Buckeyes Crootin’ 2022 Class-In-Review: Athlete Kye Stokes
- Shane Bailey, LGHL
Three Buckeyes named Walter Camp All-Americans
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Tyreke Smith Accepts Invitation To 2022 Senior Bowl
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated
Bears QB Justin Fields set to return against the Packers this weekend
- Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune
What Can Quinn Ewers’ Experience Teach Ohio State About Sonny Styles?
- Tom Orr, Buckeye Scoop
Shout out to former Ohio State punter Cam Johnston, aka Tia’s husband
Cam Johnston sits at the of AFC punters in Pro Bowl voting.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 9, 2021
RT to keep it that way!#ProBowlVote @Cam_Johnston#ProBowlVote @Cam_Johnston#ProBowlVote @Cam_Johnston pic.twitter.com/aK7KWw8KGh
Film Study: Jim Knowles is a mad scientist and his pass defense reflects that
- Christopher Renne, LGHL
Justin Fields, Dwayne Haskins inspired C.J. Stroud on his path to becoming a Heisman finalist
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
CJ Stroud looking forward to Rose Bowl trip
- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
College football stat leaders: Top 10 quarterbacks of the 2021 season
- Will Backus, 247Sports
Jordan Fuller Nominated For NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated
On the Hardwood
Not Ohio State hoops, but too cool not to post.
HALFCOURT SHOT AT THE BUZZER TO BEAT THE NO. 1 TEAM— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 10, 2021
Ron Harper Jr. pic.twitter.com/WuIe4mOWeh
Despite fast start, Chris Holtmann, Ohio State knew Towson battle was still coming
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Kyle Young continues to expand his game with three-point shooting, ball handling
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Justin Ahrens, Kyle Young shoulder scoring load for Buckeyes against Towson
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Press conference following Ohio State’s 85-74 win over Towson
- Connor Lemons, LGHL
Outside The Shoe and Schott
Men’s Hockey: No. 17 Ohio State gears up for tough test against No. 3 Michigan
- Cameron Shaffer, The Lantern
Wrestling: Buckeyes back home to battle Panthers Sunday
- Ohio State Athletics
It may not have ended how they wanted, but still a great season for the Buckeyes!
Thank you, Buckeye nation, for your support this season! pic.twitter.com/jkYtaSLf4g— Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) December 9, 2021
Ohio State women’s volleyball falls in the Sweet 16
- Lori Schmidt, The Columbus Dispatch
Women's Tennis: Buckeyes in ITA Rankings following fall season
- Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different
Finally some good news in 2021... (even though its in 2023)
EA Sports is aiming to launch its new college football video game in the summer of 2023. "That's the hope," says Cory Moss, CEO of Collegiate Licensing Co. #CFB #EASports pic.twitter.com/oQToo4Tfz9— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 9, 2021
