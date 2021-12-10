The Dotted Line Podcast: Talking Sonny Styles, Zachariah Branch, recruiting transfer portal

On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future.

So, here’s the thing, this episode was recorded on Monday night, so four days later a lot has changed for Ohio State between Jim Knowles being hired as the new defensive coordinator, Xavier Nwankpa committed to Iowa, and Sonny Styles reclassified to the 2022 class. But, Matt Tamanini and Caleb Houser talk about all of those things as well as the future of the quarterback recruiting now that Devin Brown is in the fold.

They also discuss the philosophy of playing younger, more talented, players over veterans especially on defense and their thoughts on Ryan Day’s coaching staff.

