LGHL Uncut Podcast: Full press conference following No. 21 Ohio State’s thumping of No. 22 Wisconsin

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.

In addition to Thursday’s weekly Bucketheads episode, we also have the full post-game press conference following No. 21 Ohio State’s convincing victory over the No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers Saturday afternoon. We heard from Chris Holtmann, Greg Gard, E.J. Liddell (28 points), and Jamari Wheeler ( 9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) just minutes after Ohio State’s fourth-straight win.

Holtmann spent some time talking about his team’s defense and the upcoming week of preparation before they face Kentucky. Gard was short with some of his responses, but said his team let Ohio State get too many close, open looks.

