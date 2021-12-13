Five-star safety officially announces reclassification to 2022 class

We are now just two days away from kicking off the early signing period for the 2022 class. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, that could feature a trio of highly-touted prospects after some positive news came about for the Scarlet and Gray this weekend.

Styles reclassifies to 2022

Throughout much of this year’s recruiting cycle, Ohio State has made it no secret that they set their sights on four-star safety Zion Branch of Bishop Gorman (NV) and four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa of Southeast Polk (IA) at the back end of their secondary. However, in the coming weeks, it looked as if the Buckeyes were going to unfortunately walk away empty handed at the spot as Branch continues to trend towards USC and Nwankpa ended his recruitment by selecting Iowa as his collegiate destination.

Luckily for Ohio State, the rumor mill began churning last week about a possible reclassification taking place and sure enough on Sunday the news was made official as five-star safety Sonny Styles of Pickerington Central revealed that he was the newest member of the Buckeyes 2022 recruiting class and will sign with the program on Wednesday at 3 PM EST.

Signing my National Letter of Intent Wednesday December 15th at Pickerington High School Central in the main gym at 3:00. #GOBUCKS #Brothers4Life pic.twitter.com/Iz3LI33xiA — Alex “Sonny” Styles (@sonnystyles_) December 12, 2021

Just when it seemed as if Ohio State would come away with nothing at safety, Styles saved the day and the Buckeyes will now have the luxury of welcoming the No. 1 safety in the country and the No. 13 player overall to Columbus a year earlier than expected with hopes of developing for when his number is called upon.

Bucks trending for a pair of DL

One of the focal points for the Ohio State 2022 recruiting class has been the defensive line and it has been far from unknown. But the Buckeyes only have one in the fold currently in four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (FL), and are actively pursuing a few others with hopes of putting together another memorable defensive line haul courtesy of Larry Johnson.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, it seems as if they are now well-positioned to land the pair of four-star defensive end Omari Abor of Duncanville (TX) and four-star defensive lineman Caden Curry of Center Grove (IN). This weekend saw 247Sports’ Bill Kurelic forecast both of the highly-touted prospects to wind up at Ohio State in what would be a major statement for the class that looked to be reeling at times during the last couple of weeks.

If the Buckeyes do wind up securing the pledges and ultimate signatures of Abor and Curry, it would give them the luxury of adding the No. 38 and No. 88 overall player in the country, respectively, to an already talented defensive line group that has been pieced together in Columbus during the last couple of recruiting cycles.

