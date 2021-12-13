I-70 Football Podcast: A season gone too fast

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

In this episode Dante and Jordan get a jump start on the off-season conversation. What are the initial thoughts from the season? This season had to most parity we’ve seen in a long time, our pre-season picks were way wrong, and how much did super seniors affect the results. Will there be more parity next season or is Ohio State going to win it all again with a more experienced roster?

Ohio State and Penn State both make flashy defensive coordinator hires with Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State and Manny Diaz from Miami respectively. The boys get to live react to Quinn Ewers transferring to Texas and try to figure out where Adrian Martinez and Michael Penix Jr. play next season. Also, we send a major congrats to Aidan Hutchinson and C.J. Stroud for being Heisman Finalist.

In their weekly pit stops they take a moment to honor Demaryius Thomas who tragically passed away at 33 years old. We’re sending thoughts and prayers out to his loved ones as they grieve the loss of an amazing human being.

