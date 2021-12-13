 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ohio State men’s basketball jumps to No. 15 in the AP Poll

The Buckeyes are far from perfect, but after a perfect 2-0 week, they climbed in the AP Poll.

By Connor Lemons
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another week, another win the in Big Ten for the now - No. 15 Buckeyes, plus a victory over a feisty non-conference opponent. With their two victories — and a current four-game winning streak — Ohio State (8-2, 2-0) jumped to No. 15 in this week’s AP Poll, up six spots from last week.

OSU overcame 13 turnovers and some lackadaisical defense last Wednesday to fight off Towson at home, 85-74. On Saturday, Chris Holtmann’s team welcomed the Wisconsin Badgers to town and promptly sent them packing, 73-55. The 55 points Ohio State allowed were the fewest they’ve held any opponent to so far this season, and showed a marked improvement in their defense from earlier in the week. E.J. Liddell led the way with 28 points, but the Cedric Russell, Meechie Johnson, Zed Key, and Kyle Young all contributed in big ways as well.

After debuting at 17 in the original poll, the Buckeyes dropped out of the rankings by week three after losses to No. 22 Xavier and Florida. Since then, they’ve won four in a row and have won their first two B1G games. KenPom considers them the 15th-best team in the nation, and the seventh-most efficient offense.

Ohio State is set to take on the No. 21 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) this Saturday evening in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. Kentucky’s seven-game win streak was snapped when they lost to unranked Notre Dame on Saturday. The average KenPom rank of the seven teams Kentucky has beaten this season is 278.

Baylor took over the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll after pummeling No. 9 Villanova yesterday. The rest of the top five were No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 UCLA, and No. 5 Gonzaga.

Two other B1G teams were included in this week’s poll. They are: No. 3 Purdue and No. 12 Michigan State. Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota also received votes.

You can check out the full poll here:

Week 6 AP Top-25

Rank Team Points
Rank Team Points
1 Baylor 1525
2 Duke 1429
3 Purdue 1319
4 UCLA 1312
5 Gonzaga 1291
6 Alabama 1202
7 Kansas 1181
8 Arizona 1172
9 Villanova 924
10 USC 810
11 Iowa State 798
12 Michigan State 707
13 Auburn 693
14 Houston 683
15 Ohio State 656
16 Seton Hall 635
17 Texas 583
18 Tennessee 390
19 LSU 376
20 Connecticut 360
21 Kentucky 345
22 Xavier 301
23 Colorado State 251
24 Arkansas 241
25 Texas Tech 164

