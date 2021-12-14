Will Ohio State add a four-star DL today?

The Ohio State football program is gearing up for one of its busiest weeks of the year. The early signing period opens on Wednesday, and while Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class is nearly full, there are a handful of remaining targets the Buckeyes will want to add to its class. In case you missed the Buckeyes making the recruiting headlines to start your week, no need to worry as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.

Four-star Ohio State DL target to commit today

Ahead of the early signing period, Ohio State is looking to add to its nearly-full 2022 recruiting class today. Four-star defensive line target Caden Curry is scheduled to announce his collegiate school of choice this afternoon, and the Buckeyes are one of his top remaining schools.

Curry is scheduled to announce his decision at Cedar Grove High School today at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Center Grove Mr. Football candidate Caden Curry will announce his college football commitment on Tuesday at Center Grove HS. CG Sports Network will stream the ceremony live at 3:30 at https://t.co/xVth1VUMiA. #CGProud #TrojanPride pic.twitter.com/S9Z8AXuJwP — CG Sports Network (@CGSportsNetwork) December 12, 2021

Ohio State has long been associated with Curry, but there is an impressive list of schools it will need beat out to earn his commitment. The four-star DL has Alabama, Oregon, Indiana and Clemson in his top five, alongside the Buckeyes.

Despite the stiff competition, the Buckeyes seem to have a leg up in his recruitment. After two fall visits with Ohio State this year, the Buckeyes now hold 100 percent of the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. While these predictions are far from guarantees, the fact that local recruiting expert Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts and national recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong both agree on Ohio State as the school of choice bodes well for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has just one defensive line commitment in the 2022 class in four-star defensive end Kenyatta Jackson. The Buckeyes are still in on a few other 2022 DL prospects, but adding Curry to the mix would be a big boost to the class.

Curry is the No. 14 DL target in the 2022 recruiting class and is the No. 88 overall prospect. He is also the No. 3 recruit from the state of Indiana.

Ohio State hoping for Early Signing Day surprises

The early signing period will begin Wednesday, and Ohio State is hoping most if not all of their current verbal commits in the 2022 class decide to officially join the program during this time. However, the Buckeyes are also looking to add some big last-minute additions to the class as well. On Monday, the program learned two of their remaining targets set to commit Wednesday are still considering the Buckeyes. However, Ohio State has been thought as losing steam with both prospects leading up to tomorrow.

Both four-star safety Zion Branch and four-star defensive end Enai White should be familiar names for those that follow Ohio State recruiting. The Buckeyes have long been courting both players, and at certain points in their recruitments it seemed like Ohio State was the leader. However, as is always with recruiting, things are constantly changing.

While the Buckeyes have seemed to fall off with both Branch and White, both have Ohio State among their finalists leading into their announcements.

Branch and White both took official visits to Ohio State this year, and the visits went as well as possible. While the Buckeyes were favorites at different points for both, Branch was always viewed at being more realistic than White.

White has been trending towards Texas A&M since October, with three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions coming in days apart from each other. Since these predictions were made, Texas A&M’s coaching staff, including Jimbo Fisher, visited with White, and then White used his final official visit to Texas A&M this past weekend. Given the timing of his official visit to Texas A&M as well as the Aggies already seemingly leading the pack for White, they will likely be his school of choice Wednesday.

Branch’s recruitment has been much like White’s, as the Buckeyes were viewed as legitimate contenders at one point. However, instead of Texas A&M, Ohio State is competing with USC for Branch.

When USC announced they were parting ways with former head coach Clay Helton, Ohio State quickly became the new favorite to land Branch’s commitment. However, now that USC has brought in Lincoln Riley, Branch seems much more comfortable in his initial desire to stay close to home, spurning Ohio State.

However, Ohio State’s chances of landing Branch seem better than with White. While Ohio State seems all but out of it for White, they still have a fighting chance for Branch. Branch had in-home visits with both USC and Ohio State recently, and both made his final schools, alongside Oklahoma leading up to his decision date.

If Branch were to chose to USC, there would also seemingly be a bit stronger of a sting for the Buckeyes when compared to White. This is because Ohio State recently missed out on four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa when he committed to Iowa last week. However, Ohio State may have already seen this coming. The Buckeyes recently saw 2023 five-star safety commit Sonny Styles officially reclassify to the 2022 class, joining four-star Athlete Kye Stokes, who Ohio State recruited as a safety. If Branch does stay in California, the Buckeyes still have two safety commitments in this class.

White is the No. 3 DE in the nation and is also the No. 37 overall prospect. While Branch is viewed as the No. 6 safety prospect and the No. 47 overall prospect.

Make sure to follow Land-Grant Holy Land as we will keep you informed on all things Ohio State recruiting during this busy week for the Buckeyes.