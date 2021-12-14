 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 14, 2021

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Gene Ross

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Miles Frazier, transfer offensive lineman and freshman All-American, puts Ohio State football in top three
- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s Haskell Garrett accepts Senior Bowl invitation
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Former Ohio State safety/linebacker Craig Young transfers to Kansas
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Eight Ohio State Players Named Second- Or Third-Team All-Americans By AP
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Ohio State offered up the bag for their new DC. tOSU > OSU

Five roster decisions with Rose Bowl, future depth implications for Buckeyes
- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

What Ohio State fans can expect from a defense led by Jim Knowles
- Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

Report: Ohio State Adds Buffalo To 2028 Football Schedule
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

#DevelopedHere

Bowl schedule: Odds, predictions for every college football bowl game
- Brad Crawford, Bucknuts

Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers transfers to Texas
- Patrick Mayhorn, BSB

Rose Bowl practices an opportunity for young Ohio State plays to build for 2022
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

E.J. Liddell has been absolutely balling out for OSU hoops.

Chris Holtmann talks E.J. Liddell’s last year, early B1G games and more on radio show
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State men's basketball jumps to No. 15 in AP Poll
- Connor Lemons, LGHL

Women’s basketball: No. 20 Buckeyes fall to No. 10 Indiana, 86-66
- Patrick Engels, The Lantern

Outside The Shoe and Schott

If you’re gonna pick up your 150th career win, it might as well be against TTUN.

Wrestling: Buckeyes beat Pittsburgh 30-7 to remain undefeated
- Kole Emplit, The Lantern

Men’s swimming: Buckeye divers to compete at Winter Nationals
- Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: No. 17 Ohio State beats No. 3 Michigan, 6-1
- Cameron Shaffer, The Lantern

