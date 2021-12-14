BOOOOM! Four-star DL Caden Curry commits to Ohio State

Early Signing Day is upon us, as Dec. 15 marks the first day that recruits in the 2022 class can sign their national letters of intent. A day that has really taken over the recruiting landscape and rendered the actual National Signing Day (Feb. 2) more or less irrelevant, this week you will see a ton of the nation’s top remaining uncommitted prospects commit to their schools of choice. On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio State was on the receiving end of one of these decisions.

Four-star defensive lineman Caden Curry announced live on CBS Sports HQ that he will be taking his talents to Columbus next year as a member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 class. Curry is the nation’s No. 14 DL, and the No. 88 player in the class overall as the No. 3 player from his home state of Indiana. Ohio State beat out a number of large suitors for Curry, as he held over two dozen offers with a top five list that also included Alabama, Clemson, Indiana and Oregon.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Caden Curry has Committed to Ohio State, he tells @On3Recruits



The 6’3 250 DL from Greenwood. IN chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Clemson, Indiana, and Oregon



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/qkdND7O4uY pic.twitter.com/iuXnPtGs7e — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 14, 2021

Curry has been a monster for Center Grove High School in Greenwood, IN. Helping the Trojans to a 14-0 record in 2020 and back-to-back Indiana 6A State Championships in his junior and senior campaigns, he has been an integral part of the varsity team for four years. In 55 games played at Center Grove, Curry has amassed a whopping 290 total tackles with 83.5 tackles for loss and 28 sacks. He also played a very limited role at running back for the Trojans, scoring five touchdowns in his last two seasons. Being recognized for his efforts, Curry was named the Mr. Football position award winner for defensive line.

While the in-state Hoosiers were always a player in his recruitment and the Crimson Tide made a late push for his services, Curry ended up choosing Ohio State. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson no doubt played a huge role in his recruitment, but the Buckeyes were once again the beneficiaries of some peer recruitment. Both J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer gave their pitch to Curry when he visited campus back in September, and clearly the thought of those three playing together was enticing enough for him to chose the Buckeyes.

“They just told me about it and how they fit in,” Curry told Eleven Warriors in October. “They told me if I went there it would definitely be us three, honestly seeing that it would fit perfectly well. It was cool. Honestly just seeing that day-to-day basis from them after they’ve been there a few months is helpful.”

Here is what 247Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Allen Trieu had to say of Curry’s abilities:

Comes across as more compact than listed size. Very productive, disruptive player. Even when he is not the one making the play, he is consistently affecting offenses with his penetration. Gets off the snap quickly and shows the agility to get skinny and get through the line or win with a spin move. Shows violence with his hands. Is able to pursue because he can change directions but also pursues hard. At his best when penetrating, can still get stronger to be able to hold ground against the run more especailly projecting him going against stronger college players. Seems extremely high floor because of the way he plays and production against good competition in high school. Still looking for a true verified measurement on him, but a legitimate high major difference maker. Could play end in an odd front or tackle in an even front.

Curry is the second defensive lineman to commit to Ohio State in this cycle, joining four-star edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson. Overall, Curry becomes the 19th commit for the Buckeyes in the 2022 class, which bumps their total up to 296.49 — good for the No. 4 group nationally and the No. 1 class in the Big Ten. Ohio State’s class is now comprised of two five-stars, 15 four-stars and two three-star prospects, with still a chance for another addition or two along the way.

Despite sitting in fourth, Ohio State is only about 10 points behind Georgia for the No. 1 spot, which is even more impressive given that the Bulldogs have seven more commits in their class. The Buckeyes’ average player ranking is second in the country to only Alabama, and so surely Ryan Day will be quite pleased with another successful recruiting cycle, even if another commitment doesn’t come their way. For what it’s worth, I have a good feeling Ohio State will be adding one more defensive lineman before we can fully put a bow on this year’s class.