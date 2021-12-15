Play Like a Girl Podcast: When will we see another defensive player win the Heisman?

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back! With bowl season nearly upon us, we’re rapidly approaching one of the most wonderful times of the year. The only downside is that we just had our last regular season college football game of 2021 with the annual Army vs. Navy game this past weekend.

But of course, there’s no shortage of off the field drama to discuss, and Megan and Meredith talked through some of the biggest headlines of the last week, including more coaching carousel moves, transfer portal decisions and, on the NFL side, Urban Meyer’s continued struggles to find his way as an NFL head coach in Jacksonville.

But even without an abundance of football, there’s been plenty of excitement from the hardcourt, including a huge conference win for the Ohio State men’s basketball team over Wisconsin.

Contact Megan Husslein

Twitter: @meganhusslein

Contact Meredith Hein

Twitter: @MeredithHein