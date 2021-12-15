Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Early Signing Day, Quinn Ewers to Texas, Urban Meyer’s downfall

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

In this episode, Gene and Josh discuss Ohio State’s latest commitment in the 2022 class, Caden Curry, and preview Early Signing Day. They break down the Buckeyes’ current group as well as a handful of other guys they could still land in the cycle, as well as one transfer offensive linemen they could potentially add via the portal. They then discuss Quinn Ewers’ transfer to Texas and the discourse surrounding that move, as well as Urban Meyer’s abject failure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The guys also find the time to bring up Brian Kelly’s cringey recruiting video, as well as Dabo Swinney’s “new” staff at Clemson.

** Disclaimer: This was recorded on Tuesday and Gene was very wrong about the potential de-commitment of Terrence Brooks — whoops! **

