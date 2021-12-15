Ohio State adds four-star DL from Indiana before the early signing period begins

Welcome to day one of the early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class. Today is the day in which the vast majority of prospects across the country will sign with their future programs.

For Ohio State, they will look to officially welcome a 19-man haul (for now) that currently ranks as the No. 4 recruiting class in the country and features 17 blue chip prospects, including a massive, long-time target of the Buckeyes that made his pledge to the program Tuesday evening.

Buckeyes land major DL target

Aside from five-star linebacker C.J. Hicks of Alter (OH), Ohio State was on the receiving end of arguably their biggest target on the recruiting trail for the entire class on Tuesday. The Buckeyes were able to finally reel in the pledge of four-star defensive lineman Caden Curry of Center Grove (IN), a prospect that they were in full pursuit of since offering in May of last year.

Curry, the No. 88 overall prospect, chose Ohio State over Alabama, Clemson, Indiana, and Oregon with the Crimson Tide seemingly being the biggest threat in this recruitment. The Greenwood (IN) native grades as the 14th-best defensive lineman in the class and the third-best player in The Hoosier State.

The newest verbal pledge is the sixth-highest graded defensive prospect in the Buckeyes’ class, and 247Sports’ Allen Trieu gave an impressive look into what he can bring to the table for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the Ohio State defense.

Comes across as more compact than listed size. Very productive, disruptive player. Even when he is not the one making the play, he is consistently affecting offenses with his penetration. Gets off the snap quickly and shows the agility to get skinny and get through the line or win with a spin move. Shows violence with his hands. Is able to pursue because he can change directions but also pursues hard. At his best when penetrating, can still get stronger to be able to hold ground against the run more especially projecting him going against stronger college players. Seems extremely high floor because of the way he plays and production against good competition in high school. Still looking for a true verified measurement on him, but a legitimate high major difference maker. Could play end in an odd front or tackle in an even front.

Brooks set to make final call

While today will likely be relatively drama-free for the Buckeyes, there is one prospect who will be making his final decision in just a few hours. That player is four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks of Little Elm (TX), an Ohio State commit since June, who will either stick with his pledge or instead stay home and suit up for the Longhorns.

Signing tomorrow at The Star in Frisco Tx @thestarinfrisco during the US Army Bowl and @TakisUSA National Signing Day event Live on Stadium network @Stadium at 8:45am CST. Come show love ❗️ — Terrance Brooks (@Brooks3one) December 14, 2021

The No. 8 cornerback in the country initially chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M. However, the burnt orange and white have made a significant push for the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder in recent weeks, including an in-home visit by the program’s head man in Steve Sarkisian.

All indications are that the Longhorns have been in Brooks’ ear about a potential parting between Ohio State and assistant Kerry Coombs, the primary recruiter for the No. 59 overall prospect. However, that seems unlikely at this time, and would come as a surprise given Coombs’ success on the recruiting trail.

Nonetheless, the final call for Brooks will come at 9:45 AM EST, and I would expect head coach Ryan Day and Coombs to work this one until the final minute in hopes of outlasting the Longhorns’ push.

Quick Hits