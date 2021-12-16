Bucketheads podcast: Ohio State wins fourth straight, steadily climbing AP Poll

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday morning throughout the regular season.

Since the big Duke win for the Buckeye hoops team, they have rattled off four straight wins, including a ranked conference win over Wisconsin and a road conference win over Penn State. What has been the secret to their success? Connor and Justin discuss this and more on this week’s episode.

Also, their final major non-conference test awaits with Kentucky. Is Kentucky all that good, or have they just played a ridiculously easy schedule? The Bucketheads discuss that as well as what the Buckeyes need to do to end the calendar year on a high note.

Editor’s note: Following this recording, Ohio State’s game vs No. 21 Kentucky was cancelled due to two COVID-19 cases within the Ohio State basketball program. Please enjoy our now-irrelevant postulating about that game.

