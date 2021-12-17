Buckeyes head back to familiar program for latest offer, QB signee receives player of the year honor

With Wednesday’s early signing period now in the rear view, Ohio State’s staff can get back to focusing on the upcoming Rose Bowl contest against Utah. Only a few spots still up for grabs in the 2022 class, the Buckeyes have their sights zeroed in on who they want and also who they have a realistic shot at landing for their current fourth-best national class. Most notably, the defensive line will continue to be position worth watching, as multiple top players have yet to officially announce and Ohio State is right atop of the list in their considerations.

Back to the field, many of the Buckeyes have made it clear that though the Rose Bowl wasn’t the ultimate goal, they are still playing for pride and a chance to go out in a way that helps show promise for the 2022 campaign. Not over the rivalry loss by any means, players interviewed even yesterday expressed how the team needed to get back to playing at a higher level and show their physicality. The match-up with Utah will certainly give insight to how this team looks to correct their toughness, and of course specifically the defensive performance.

Though there’s not a game for the next couple of weeks still, Ohio State’s staff is as busy as ever whether it be preparing for this upcoming bowl game, recruiting, and Ryan Day sorting through the various coaching changes that may come in the near future. As always with Ohio State, the beat doesn’t slow down for anything or anyone.

Ohio State offers another prospect at familiar location

In the 2021 class, the Buckeyes were at it again when they went into Big Ten rival territory and plucked two of the top-five ranked players in Pennsylvania thanks of course to quarterback Kyle McCord and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who are both now on the current roster. The two Philadelphia prospects played at the same high school, St. Joseph’s Prep, and more impressively, three of the top five players in that same 2021 class were all from St. Joseph’s. Clearly that program pumps out major power five recruits, and is a school the Buckeyes are glad they now have some ties with.

On Thursday, Ohio State was back at St. Joseph’s Prep when they sent out their latest offer to class of 2025 target, Anthony Sacca. Only a high school freshman currently, Sacca already holds offers from schools such as Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, and others now including Ohio State. Yet to have a ranking strictly due to his class status, it’s not hard to see that when the time comes, Sacca will be not only a top player in his home state, but likely the entire country.

At 6-foot-4, 195 pounds already, Sacca currently plays safety, but with three years still to grow and develop, it’s anyone’s guess as to which position he could play at the next level. Regardless, this is a player that is blowing up early and Ohio State is wasting no time at all getting to know yet another top player from the prep program. Fortunately, they already have some ties and will look to use those relationships once again as Sacca becomes a name worth watching over the next couple of years.

