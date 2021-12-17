Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 17, 2021

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Two Buckeyes projected in the first round of 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN’s Todd McShay

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Haskell Garrett Named Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year Finalist

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Munford, Smith, Harrison among Ohio State’s NFL prospects to play in Rose Bowl

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes turning ‘shockwave’ rivalry loss into Rose Bowl, offseason fuel

- Austin Ward, Lettermen Row

Cam Brown is coming back to Ohio State for another season.

Ronnie Hickman plans to return in 2022, while other Buckeye NFL Draft decisions await

- Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com

Munford tells Desmond Howard to “kick rocks,” Chambers says Josh Gattis was right

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Who are college football’s best personnel people? We asked recruiting coordinators across the country ($$)

- Ari Wasserman/Bruce Feldman, The Athletic

10 Things To Know About Jim Knowles, The Rose Bowl, and Ohio State Recruiting

- Tom Orr, Buckeye Scoop

Who could’ve seen this coming except for everyone with eyes and a brain?

truly amazing that Urban Meyer got fired before the end of his first NFL season and still managed to lose more games than in his entire 7-year Ohio State tenure — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 16, 2021

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games

- Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports

Urban Meyer got fired in the NFL the same way he won in college football

- Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland.com

On the Hardwood

Saturday’s No. 15 Ohio State, No. 21 Kentucky game canceled due to COVID outbreak

- Connor Lemons, LGHL

Head coach Chris Holtmann explain’s Ohio State’s COVID situation.

Chris Holtmann on the Buckeyes' COVID outbreak that caused Ohio State to cancel its game against Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/gil66UXLFJ — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) December 16, 2021

With Kentucky game canceled due to COVID-19, what’s next for Ohio State?

- Adam Jardy, Columbus Dispatch

How sustainable is E.J. Liddell’s overall impact on winning?

- Gaurav Law, The Lantern

Outside The Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men’s hockey defeats Bowling Green in OT

Women’s basketball: Ohio State trounces Alabama State, 97-51

- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Gymnastics: Buckeyes hold Scarlet and Gray meet Saturday

- Ohio State Athletics