Buck Off Podcast: 2022 class so far, B1G East superiority, NIL destroying college football

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams to discuss Ohio State’s early signing period and the class the Buckeyes have put together so far.

We begin the show by talking about the successes in the 2022 class and we discuss the players we’re the most excited about joining the Buckeyes. We get into the coach recruiter rankings and reflect on the biggest misses in the class.

Moving forward, we get into a discussion about what we learned in our film studies for Jim Knowles. We discuss some of the position fits and the parts that make a Knowles defense special. We talk about the coverages and some of the wildest things we saw from Oklahoma State’s defense last year.

After that we get back into our recruiting discussion, and this time look at it from an NIL perspective. We tell you why NIL hasn’t changed recruiting, we discuss how it might change recruiting, and then we discuss why there should be no problems with money in college football.

Our final discussion gets into the B1G East vs. the B1G West in recruiting, and why the conference needs to do away with divisions. Then we finish with a discussion about how Ryan Day has used the portal well, and the importance of transfers in the modern CFB landscape.

Lastly, we close out the show with our final thoughts from the week and for the offseason.

Connect with the Show

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330