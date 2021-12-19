You’re Nuts: What is the best Ohio State gift for under $50?

Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts.

In You’re Nuts, two LGHL staff members will take differing sides of one question and argue their opinions passionately. Then, in the end, it’s up to you to determine who’s right and who’s nuts.

Today’s Question: What is the best Ohio State gift for under $50?

Jami’s Take: Heritage Pewter Dishware

Over the years, I’ve received many Buckeye presents. From jerseys and t-shirts to mugs, blankets, or sentimental posters and prints, Ohio State merch makes the perfect present if you’re holiday shopping for a Buckeye fan in your life.

But all gifts are not equal!

Sure, you could order something on Amazon, but why? There are so many great businesses making Ohio State goods that are worth checking out, and you don’t need to break the bank.

Of all the gifts I’ve received over the years, my favorite has been my 16 oz. Heritage Pewter glass mug, which runs $32.95 and is worth every penny. Because much like gifts, all mugs are not equal. This one fits in my hand so perfectly, which is great for the tea and coffee drinkers in your life trying to stay warm this winter.

It’s sharp, sleek, and eventually I would like to order a full set of these mugs because they will look great in every kitchen. It’s a great way to incorporate branded merch even if you’re at a point in your life where you want things to match and look a little more “grown-up.”

The mug also comes in a 2014 National Championship variation, for the fans in your life who want to relive one of the greatest days in OSU football over their morning Cup o’ Joe.

If you’ve got a coffee lover who is always on the go, they also have a travel mug option for $34.95, which appears large enough to fit a full pot of coffee.

If coffee or tea aren’t your thing, Heritage Pewter has many other products under $50 that would be perfect gifts. You could go with their stunning wine glasses (a set of two runs $49.95) or a 2014 National Championship beer stein that runs $34.95.

For the athlete in your life, you could grab them this water bottle that they could carry with them to the gym or on outdoor workouts.

You can check out their range of Ohio State products here.

The thing I love about Heritage Pewter products is that they are such high quality. It’s so evident that they take pride in their work, which makes these purchases worth every penny.

If you’re getting last-minute shopping in, Heritage Pewter is the perfect place to go. They’re also currently running a holiday sale for 20% off your purchase with the code HOLIDAYSAVE20.

Matt’s Take: High Street Tees

I don’t know about you, but this time of year always makes me nostalgic, and since I haven’t lived in Ohio since 2004, nostalgia always makes me think of home. So, the perfect gift that I could think of for the Columbus natives and Buckeye grads in your life is a t-shirt, hoodie, or pint/shot glass from High Street Tees.

This incredible online store sells apparel and drinkware from some of campus’ most beloved, now-defunct establishments (they have some stuff from still open spots as well, but I’m old and don’t know those places). High Street Tees has items going back to my parents’ generation (my parents have a complete set of Papa Joe’s glasses), my generation (including a very nice shirt from every late 90s/early aughts freshman’s favorite dance club Quarters), and more recent generations (including a whole host of places that this old man has never even heard of).

Personally, I have a shirt from Catfish Biff’s, Flying Pizza, Long’s Bookstore, and the “Saturdays are for the Shoe” t-shirt from their Campus Collection. The shirts are an incredibly soft fabric and fit like all of those other super trendy, vintage t-shirts. Prices range from $20-$35 for t-shirts, but if you hurry and get your order in by the end of today (Sunday, Dec. 19), you will get 15% off storewide!

Now, I can’t guarantee that anything you order will get to you by Christmas, but you can always print out a picture of the shirt you order and put it in a box. I love High Street Tees, because they give me a connection to the placeI love the most in the world, even though I would not even recognize that place anymore. So, if you have someone in your life (including yourself) that is missing the good old days of off-campus life, there is no better option than High Street Tees.