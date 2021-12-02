Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Coaching carousel, conference title games, more

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Ohio State is not in action this weekend, but there is still a ton of stuff to talk about in the college football world. This week, Gene and Josh start out by discussing the coaching carousel, and how the moves by both Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly will potentially impact the Buckeyes. They then preview each of conference title game matchups, including a high-stakes battle between Georgia and Alabama as well as a bunch of other exciting showdowns, with lines from the DraftKings Sportsbook. The guys finish up with their College Football Playoff predictions, as well as touch on the breaking news of the latest Ohio State quarterback commit.

Hangout in the Holy Land’s schedule may be a bit different as Ohio State is set to enter the offseason, but we will continue to follow the rest of the 2021 college football season, including the Buckeyes’ bowl game and the College Football Playoffs. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there's anything you'd like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

